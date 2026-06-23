Olympic Gold Medalist Bode Miller Arrested on Drug Charges

Former Team USA Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller was arrested on June 6 on multiple misdemeanor drug charges, according to a report from TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

Miller, 48, was reportedly arrested in Idaho on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

From TMZ Sports: “The records show Miller posted a $5,000 cash bond and was later released. Miller has already entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Court records show his attorney filed an appearance on his behalf shortly after the case was opened. The case remains active … with Miller due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 29.”

Miller won the gold medal in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He won a total of 6 Olympic medals in his storied career and was also a 4-time World Champion before he retired in 2017.

Miller Talked ‘Skiing Wasted’ Before 2006 Olympics

In a now-infamous 60 Minutes interview before the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, Miller spoke about “skiing wasted” while under the influence of substances.

“Talk about a hard challenge right there. … If you ever tried to ski when you’re wasted, it’s not easy,” Miller said. “Try and ski a slalom when … you hit a gate less than every one second, so it’s risky. You’re putting your life at risk. … It’s like driving drunk, only there are no rules about it in ski racing.”

The interview with 60 Minutes came as Miller was being touted as the poster boy for Team USA ahead of the Olympics, and after he won 2 silver medals at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In what’s considered 1 of the greatest choke jobs in Olympic history, Miller went 0-for-5 in medals in his events, including a pair of DNFs in the slalom and Super G as well as being disqualified in the combined event.

In that same 60 Minutes interview, Miller admitted that his partying had taken its toll on his career in the past

In the interview, the 28-year-old Miller acknowledged that his partying had affected his performances in the past.

“There have been times when I’ve been in really tough shape at the top of the course,” he said.

Bode Miller’s Life Tinged by Family Tragedies

Miller and has family have also had to endure some horrific family tragedies over the lat decade-plus.

Miller’s young brother, professional snowboarder Chelone Miller, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a dirt bike crash that resulted in seizures that led to his death in 2013 at just 29 years old.

In 2018, Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died after drowning in a swimming pool at a neighbor’s house in Orange County, California.

Miller and his wife, former professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, have become outspoken advocates for raising awareness about swimming pool and water safety for toddlers.

“It can be an uncomfortable topic and a lot of people avoid it naturally but we’re really trying to bring that to the forefront,” Bode Miller said during an appearance on The Today Show with his wife on May 28.