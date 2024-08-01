Hezly Rivera’s Dad Explains How Kobe Bryant’s Story Motivated the Teen Gymnast

Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera’s family includes dad Henry Rivera and mom Heidy Ruiz, according to her biography on USA Gymnastics.

Rivera’s parents “are both from the Dominican Republic, and Henry now works as an engineer. Both parents are Rivera’s biggest fans and supporters,” NBC Olympics reported. Her dad explained to the New York Post what motivated his daughter.

According to The New York Post, Rivera’s dad “gave his daughter a copy of Kobe Bryant’s book, ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.'”

“The late Los Angeles Lakers’ legendary drive served as an inspiration,” The Post reported, quoting Henry Rivera as saying, “Her ticket was always outworking everyone. Her mentality was almost that ‘mamba mentality.’ If you want something – you go for it. It’s never going to be handed [to you], especially being a Latina.”

Rivera also has siblings named Hanly Rivera and Carhelis Abreu, USA Gymnastics says. Hanly Rivera is also an athlete, according to the page, which notes that Hezly Rivera is still in high school.

According to “The Today Show,” at 16, Rivera is the youngest athlete on Team USA at the Paris Olympics. Rivera won a team gold medal despite not being chosen to compete.

According to NBC Olympics, Hezly Rivera “moved with her family moved to Texas in 2021 so that she could join the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy.” Her USA Gymnastics profile says she was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, and lists her hometown as Oradell, New Jersey.

Hezly Rivera’s Father, Henry Rivera, Said His Daughter’s Success Is ‘the Biggest Joy in the World’

“No words. I can’t describe everything that is going through my head,” her dad told NBC Sports of his daughter going to the Olympic trials for Paris. “It’s the biggest joy in the world.”

“At the age of 5, I attended a friend’s birthday party that was celebrated in a gymnastics facility and the staff at the facility approached my parents and told them that they should try to have me try out for the team and that’s what they did,” Rivera says on her USA Gymnastics bio page.

“The coaches approached us,” Henry Rivera told The New York Post. “They said, ‘You got to bring her in.’ She made the team on the first audition. That’s very unusual.”

To “The Today Show,” Hezly Rivera gave her dad a shout-out.

Rivera called him “the best dad in the whole world,” NBC News reported.

“He’s been with me since the beginning, always been supporting me since I was little,” she said, according to NBC. “It’s been so amazing having a father like him. He is my hero, my rock. He always pushes me to be my best but he’s always comforting when things get rough,” she said.

Henry Rivera Has Posted About His Daughter’s Career on Social Media

On Instagram, Henry Rivera frequently posts about his daughter and family. “Making memories in Paris 2024 Women’s gymnastics. My daughter @hezrivera became an Olympian,” he wrote, in part, in an Instagram post showing him with his wife and two kids.

He also posted a picture of the family with First Lady Jill Biden, saying he was “honored” to meet her.

He has also praised his wife. “Back to back days of celebrating my beautiful wife Heidy Ruiz. I am the luckiest man to have the most beautiful wife and best mother. Wishing you health above all and many blessings. Love you!!!” he wrote.