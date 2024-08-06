IBA Makes Cryptic Statement on Failed Gender Test for Boxer Imane Khelif

The International Boxing Association sparked controversy last week when it released a statement saying boxer Imane Khelif had been disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing a gender test.

The announcement — which also took aim at Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting — led to a backlash against the Algerian boxer at the Paris Olympics and false accusations that she is transgender or “biologically male.” Now, as it faces international scrutiny, the IBA has said it is unable to release further details about the controversial test.

Controversial Agency Unable to Produce Proof of Failed Test

Chris Roberts, the secretary general of the IBA, spoke about the 2023 rest in a press conference on August 5 that the Washington Post’s Les Carpenter described as tense and “bizarre.” When pressed about what proof the association could release about the alleged failed tests, Roberts said they could not.

He instead made a cryptic statement urging people to “read between the lines.”

“We’re not in a position to share any results, but the IOC [International Olympic Committee] have seen them,” Roberts said, via the Sun. “You can see what that means. Again, read between the lines.”

Robers went on to say that the Algerian and Chinese Olympic committees barred the information from being released.

“Yesterday evening and this morning, we’ve received letters from China and Algeria informing us we can’t disclose any info on boxers,” he said. “You can see what that means — again read between the lines.”

The initial statement from the IBA sparked controversy, leading many to incorrectly claim that Khelif is fighting women as a transgender woman. Major figures including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and former American President Donald Trump were among those calling out Khelif.

Khelif has spoken out about the test, saying she was born a girl and has lived as a woman. Her father also offered more proof, showing Reuters a birth document showing Khelif was born as a girl.

“This is our family official document, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here you can read it, this document doesn’t lie,” Amar Khelif said.

The IBA’s initial decision has come under scrutiny. As Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reported, the organization has been mired in controversy for its connections to the Russian government and had already been stripped of its governing power for the Paris Olympics.

Beacham added that the timing of Khelif’s initial disqualification added to the scrutiny on the IBA.

“The IBA disregarded IOC recommendations and allowed Russian fighters to compete at the 2023 world championships under the Russian flag,” Beacham wrote. “The governing body then disqualified Khelif only after Khelif defeated Russian boxer Azalia Amineva during the tournament.”

IOC Speaks Out

The IOC has waded into the controversy, with President Thomas Bach calling the IBA’s eligibility concerns “totally unacceptable.” Bach added that both Khelif and Yu-ting have not run into any eligibility concerns at the Paris Olympics.

“We have two boxers who were born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman, and who have competed for many years as women,” Bach said.

Imane Khelif wins again!!!! LET'S GO!!! pic.twitter.com/oiCaOzgzYL — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 3, 2024

Amid the controversy, Khelif has advanced to the semifinals and is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.