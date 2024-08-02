Imane Khelif Decision Defended by IOC Despite ‘Current Aggression’

In what has mostly been a successful rendition of the 2024 Olympics around the midway point, the Paris Games are now being threatened by an infusion of gender politics, which so frequently rears its head in modern sports. This came after Algerian boxer Imane Khelif drubbed Angela Carini of Italy with two punches during their match this week, causing Carini to withdraw after just 46 seconds.

Khelif had been disqualified from the World Championships last year in India just before the gold-medal bout because she was tested as a biological male, though the methodology or even proof of those tests was never offered.

The International Olympic Committee allowed Khelif—as well as Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who was stripped of their bronze medal at the championships—to compete in Paris as female, as she had done throughout her career.

The decision to ban Lin and Khelif was made by the IBA, the controversial boxing organization that oversaw the World Championships last year but was subsequently stripped of its governance role by the IOC over separate issues of finances and widespread corruption. Had the IBA been overseeing Olympic boxing, Khelif and Lin would not have been allowed in the ring as females.

So, while the situation in women’s boxing has become a difficult one for the IOC, it comes against a backdrop of a sport that has been a thorn in the side of the committee for some time. Thus, when the IOC finally spoke up about the issue this week, it also took a swipe at the IBA.

Imane Khelif & Lin Yu-Ting Were Victims of ‘Arbitrary Decision’

The IOC’s statement on the presence of Lin and Khelif laid the blame for the situation with the IBA for its decision last year:

“Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process,” the IOC said, via The Independent. “According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO.”

If not for that questionable decision, the IOC implied, none of this would have happened.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure, especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years,” the statement read.

“The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving. Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”

Angela Carini Fight Video Remains Problematic for IOC

Indeed, in making the decision against Khelif and Lin, the IBA appeared to be arbitrary. The two had been allowed to compete in the event at the outset, but were only disqualified in the championship round. While the IBA claimed to have conducted gender tests, the organization never even said what tests were done, and the IOC insists that the decision to disqualify Khelif and Lin came at the behest of Russian IBA chief Umar Kremlev, who was booted from the organization last spring.

Khelif, for one, has been boxing internationally for six years, and has a record of 42-9, though four of her wins were later disqualified. The IOC is correct in stating that Khelif had been eligible for past competitions, including the Tokyo Olympics. There, Khelif lost in the quarterfinals.

Still, the strong reaction around the world to videos of Carini tearfully telling her corner, “It’s not fair,” after taking two punches from Khelif will be hard for the IOC to downplay.

Khelif is scheduled to fight again in the 66-kilogram quarterfinals against Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary on Saturday.