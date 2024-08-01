JD Vance’s ‘Weird’ Comments on Simone Biles Resurface During 2024 Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning gold with Team USA. Biles, after earning her eighth medal, is now the most decorated American Olympic gymnast of all time.

Biles, who competes in the Women’s Individual All-Around competition on Thursday, August 1, is heavily favored to win another gold. While fans cheer on Biles’ incredible comeback after what she described as a “global meltdown” during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her Netflix docuseries, comments made by Ohio senator JD Vance during that tumultuous time resurfaced on X.

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, called it “weird” that people applauded Biles’ withdrawal from competition. Biles removed herself from the Team Finals after suffering from “the twisties,” a dangerous condition where she mentally lost spatial awareness of her body while performing high-level skills.

“I think, obviously, it’s understandable that she was going through an incredible amount of pressure,” Vance said during a Fox News appearance in 2021.

“What I find so weird about this, and it reflects on the media more than it does on Simone Biles, is that we’ve tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism. And I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.”

“A normal response in this moment would be to say, ‘It’s just a shame that she’s going through this. It’s a shame that she quit,'” Vance continued. “But instead, what our press has done, I think, is turn this into this weird therapeutic moment. “Let’s praise her for doing this.” And I think that’s really where the problem herein lies.”

Fans Strongly Defended Simone Biles Against JD Vance’s Previous Comments



Users online slammed Vance’s comments about the greatest gymnast of all time. One man posted, “JD Vance throws shame on Simone Biles for prioritizing her mental health. Shame on you JD Vance.”

Another person commented, “I know he said it four years ago, but Vance should have to wear this statement forever. Never let this weirdo convince you that lifting people up when they’re at a low point is a bad thing. Oh, and congrats to Simone Biles on the 2024 gold 🥇.”

One woman wrote, “Throw back to JD Vance saying that Simone Biles quitting the Olympic Team in 2020 to take care of herself was a moment of weakness. Meanwhile she’s the GOAT and he’s just a weird guy best known for couch memes.”

Finding out that JD Vance was among the crowd calling Simone Biles a quitter in Tokyo does not shock me even a little bit at all.

Numerous fans pointed out that Vance didn’t seem to understand the extremely hazardous state Biles was in when she withdrew from the competition. One person posted, “Simone Biles pulled herself out in Tokyo because her case of the twisties put herself in danger physically and would have been a detriment to the team vs an alternate not facing that issue. Also, JD Vance is an [expletive].”

Simone Biles Said Of Her Comeback to Gymnastics: ‘It’s Truly For Myself’



Biles spoke about the shame she felt after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in “Simone Biles: Rising,” and the hateful comments she read about herself online. However, with weekly therapy sessions and a strong feeling in her soul that she wasn’t done with gymnastics, the 27-year-old embarked on her redemption journey.

“This time, coming back, it’s truly for myself,” Biles said in the show. “But it’s also, I never want to look back in 10 years and say, ‘Oh, what if I could’ve done another Olympic cycle or at least tried?’ Because so much has happened in this sport so much has scared the living [expletive] out of me, that I couldn’t have it take that one last thing from me.”