Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Mom Gina Spent Time in Prison for ‘Stealing’ $1 Million: Report

Paris Olympian Jordan Chiles’ mom Gina Chiles served a federal prison sentence but was released early from it, according to KOIN.com.

According to KOIN.com, Gina Chiles “reported to federal prison in August” 2021 after being accused of “stealing more than $1 million.” Her sentence was delayed a month so she could watch her daughter compete in the Tokyo Olympics, the news site reported. KOIN.com reported that Gina “pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to federal prison for one year and one day.”

Jordan Chiles’ mother was pictured in the stands cheering Jordan on as her daughter performed in the team finals at the Paris Olympics on July 30.

Gina Chiles ended up being released from prison four months early, KOIN reported in May 2022. According to KOIN, Gina Chiles was released from prison on April 18, 2022, but the federal Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t explain why the sentence was cut short. However, the U.S. Attorney’s office told the television station that Gina “qualified for time off her sentence for good behavior.”

Jordan credits her parents with getting her start in gymnastics. “My parents could not keep me from cartwheeling down the aisle of any open space or walking on my hands instead of my feet. People kept asking if I was in gymnastics. I had a lot of energy! So they put me in gym,” she says in her bio on the USA Gymnastics website.

Jordan Chiles’ Mom, Gina Chiles, Was Called a ‘Total Operator’ by a Former Client, Reports Say

KOIN.com reported that, according to court documents, Chiles’ mom “admitted stealing from her clients and said she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses.”

According to KOIN, one client, Karla Pearlstein, “lost $945,000 after renting the Victorian Belle Mansion in North Portland to Chiles to run as a wedding venue.”

Pearlstein “helped Chiles start Inspire Vision Property Management,” KOIN.com reported but called Gina Chiles “somebody that has absolutely no shame. She is an operator. I mean, she was a total operator.”

KOIN.com reported that the court documents say “over the course of nearly 4 years” Gina Chiles “embezzled” money from clients and “had stolen so much she could no longer cover the resulting shortfalls by moving clients’ money around.”

Gina Chiles Is Her Daughter’s ‘Rock,’ Jordan Chiles Says

Jordan Chiles told People.com in 2024 that she “can’t thank” her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles, enough.

“They are still on this journey with me and still making sacrifices,” she told People. “This sport is tough on the athletes, but the parents go through every emotion too — especially my mom who cannot watch me without almost passing out.”

“My mom has been my biggest supporter from the beginning, and she has helped me become the person I am today,” Chiles continued. “She helped me to remember that my dream was mine and mine alone. It was up to me to give the power to people who would fuel my journey or to change directions and walk away on my own terms. She taught me that no one had the power to just take it away. She is my rock.”

Gina Chiles opened up to “The Today Show’s” Hoda Kotb about her daughter in 2021.

“Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom,” she said on the show. “And so I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just a sweet period that she’s here.”

“The Today Show” reported that Gina was “fighting back tears” as she spoke.

Both of Chiles’ parents are pastors. “Apostle Timothy Chiles is not only an anointed psalmist of the Lord, but God has graced him to move in the office of an Apostle, Prophet, Evangelist, Teacher, and he and his wife Pastor Gina Chiles currently serve as Senior Pastors of According to His Word- Vancouver,” the AHW Worship Center website says.