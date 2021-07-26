NBA Champion Sends Strong Message to USA Basketball

Just days after bringing the first NBA Championship to Milwaukee in 50 years, Jrue Holiday played in the worst defeat for USA Basketball since 2004.

The U.S. shockingly fell to France 83-76. Holiday did his part in the fourth quarter with 12 points after arriving in Tokyo the day of the game per Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.

“France is a good team and they play very well together,” Holiday said per Vaccaro. “There were times we were up ten or so and we have to keep going. I feel like we’ll get better every game.”

Holiday made it a 10-point USA lead for the first time in the game with a three-pointer. That came with 53 seconds left in the first half, 45-35, and the USA then went into the locker room up 45-37.

Kevin Durant gave the U.S. a 47-37 early in the second half, but the conglomerate of NBA stars couldn’t hold off France. The French took the lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth up 62-56.

While the U.S. came back and took a 74-67 lead off of Devin Booker free throws with 3:41 to go, the Americans blew the lead again. The U.S. went stone cold from the field, too, with only one more basket for the game. Holiday, who finished with 18 points, kept the U.S. on life support with all but eight of the team’s points in the final quarter.

Known for sheer dominance with the best talent in the world for nearly three decades, USA Basketball took a disconcerting tumble in the first game of the 2021 Olympics. The 1992 “Dream Team” ushered in an era of dominance, rolling through the Barcelona games. Other than a bronze-medal hiccup in 2004, it’s been all gold medals for the U.S. since 1992.

USA Coach “Not Surprised”

USA Basketball hadn’t lost a game in the Olympics since that bronze-medal run. The U.S. had a 25-game winning streak going into the opening game against France. Head coach Gregg Popovich, similar to Holiday, gave a nod to the French’s play.

“When you lose a game, you’re not surprised,” Popovich said per ESPN’s Windhorst. “You’re disappointed, but I don’t understand the word ‘surprised.’ That sort of disses the French team, so to speak, as if we’re supposed to beat them by 30 or something. That’s a hell of a team.”

France’s NBA-Laden Lineup

France features its own share of current and former NBA players, too. The French’s whole starting lineup has NBA experience.

Evan Fournier, who plays for the Boston Celtics, buried the game-winning three-pointer. Fournier finished with 28 points. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert did his share of damage for France with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Nando de Colo, who played in the NBA from 2012 to 2014, scored 13 points for the French and added five rebounds and five assists. Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers chipped in five points, five assists, and four rebounds for the French. Former Celtics player Guerschon Yabusele posted six points and grabbed four boards.

Overall, 11 national teams have former or current NBA players. Popovich made it clear another gold medal won’t come easily.

“I think that’s a little bit of hubris if you think the Americans are supposed to just roll out the balls and win,” Popovich said per Vaccaro. “We’ve got to work for it just like everybody else. And for those 40 minutes, they played better than we did.”