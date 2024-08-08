Michelle Obama Sends Strong Message to Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles After Criticism

American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles paid tribute to a rival at the conclusion of the floor exercise final on Monday, earning a famous fan in the process.

After a hard-fought competition that included a last-minute scoring change to allow Chiles on the medal podium, she and Biles bowed in respect to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade. The three later posed for photos together with their medals, sharing the spotlight in the final gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share praise for the act of sportsmanship toward the Brazilian gymnast, calling it a “beautiful moment” between the three.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone! ✨,” Obama wrote in the post on X.

Obama’s message came after some viral criticism toward the gymnasts from an NFL player.

Simone Biles Opens Up on Special Moment

Biles spoke to People magazine about the tribute to Andrade, saying she and Chiles wanted to end the games with a show of sportsmanship. Andrade had taken gold in the competition with a 14.166 while Biles earned silver with a score of 14.133.

Chiles initially finished the competition in fifth place, but an American coach sought a review from judges and her score was increased by 0.1, placing her in third and earning a bronze medal.

Despite the tough competition, Biles stressed that there is plenty of appreciation between the competitors.

“[We were] showing good sportsmanship [and] having fun out there because it was the last competition,” Biles said.

Biles added that there was a bigger significance to the final medal podium, which was the first time in Olympic history that three Black women earned medals together in a gymnastics contest.

“It was representation,” Biles said. “For all the little girls and boys that look like us, for them to believe in themselves that they can do it too. I was one day in their shoes when I saw Gabby [Douglas] win and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if she can do it, I can do it.’ ”

Viral Act Earns Criticism

While Obama and many others shared praise for Biles and Chiles for their act of sportsmanship, the act also attracted some stray criticism. Marlon Humphrey, a defensive back with the Baltimore Ravens, shared an image of the pair bowing to Andrade and the caption, “This is literally disgusting.”

Many of Biles’ fans spoke out in support of the 27-year-old, and Biles herself made reference to the incident in an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday. Biles said that she will always “keep a good face” and support competitiors because she knows they work just as hard as her to reach the top of the sport.

“You have to give them their flowers, and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing,” Biles explained. “We were so happy for her. She deserved it, she had the best floor routine of the day, and of the Olympics.”