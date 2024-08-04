Sprinter Noah Lyles Gets Message From Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield After Gold Medal

Noah Lyles had plenty of support from girlfriend Junelle Bromfield after he took gold at the Paris Olympics — even though the two are rivals on the track.

Bromfield is a member of Jamaica’s Olympic team, already taking a bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics before her boyfriend’s big night on August 4. On Sunday, she was cheering on Lyles as he won gold in the 100m race ahead of her own teammate.

Lyles had a personal best with a time of 9.784 seconds, putting him just 0.005 ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson to win gold and become the first American to win the 100m since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

After the race, Bromfield took to Instagram to share a series of images and videos commemorating Lyles’ victory, including one with the words: “You Can’t Catch Me.”

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Train Together

Lyles and Bromfield have been dating since 2022, with Bromfield saying in an appearance on the “Fast Lane Lifestyle” podcast in June that she first reached out through social media in 2017 and the two started talking.

“We both knew that we liked each other, but she could never get a day off from MVP [Track Club] to come visit,” Lyles said during the episode. “I couldn’t come visit because I’d get what? A few hours? Then I’d have to jump back on a plane to get to Monday practice.”

It took a few years for their friendship to turn into a relationship. Lyles said he and Bromfield now work together as well, training and pushing each other to succeed.

“My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day,” Lyles told Us Weekly in a July interview. “We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed to each other.”

Noah Lyles Come to Love Jamaican Culture

Lyles has spent plenty of time with Bromfield in her native Jamaica, telling reporters earlier this year that he gets plenty of love from fans there.

“When you go to Jamaica, you’re treated like a freaking rock star,” he said, via People magazine.

Lyles said he has visited his girlfriend’s hometown before and showed off his love for Jamaica with an Adidas jumpsuit in the country’s colors.

Lyles has also helped Bromfield focus on her mental health. The American sprinter told People magazine in 2020 that he went on antidepressants to further his health.

“Just because I’m struggling doesn’t mean that I’m going to quit,” the athlete told PEOPLE. “I’m a human being, I’m not a superhero, I have feelings, I have emotions.”

Bromfield said Lyles helped encourage her to take steps to better her mental health.

“I started therapy about two years ago because my boyfriend is big on therapy and felt I needed it,” Bromfield said in an interview with The Inside Lane. “It’s been really helpful because I’ve been dealing with survivor’s guilt, which was weighing on me. Now, I feel like I can live my life fully and enjoy every moment because life is short.”