Simone Biles’ Top Rival Rebeca Andrade Vaults With Blurred Vision: Report

Brazilian Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade competes on the vault with blurred vision that leaves her unable to see the apparatus, according to Olympics.com.

Andrade told Olympics.com in 2023 that she “can’t even see the vault . . . as she sprints toward it.”

In Paris in July 2024, Andrade is considered the top challenger in women’s gymnastics to Team USA’s Simone Biles, according to The Washington Post. USA Today called Andrade “the strongest threat to Biles’ hopes of a gold medal haul” in Paris.

Can’t wait for the rematch between Simone Biles 🇺🇸 and Rebeca Andrade 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/S1EHMoa7gz — The Andrade (@yourboygon) July 12, 2024

According to Olympics.com, Andrade won a gold medal in the vault at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, becoming “the first from her nation to win Olympic gymnastics gold,” She finished second in the all-around competition in that Olympics, finishing second behind Sunisa Lee of Team USA

“I don’t see it,” Andrade said of the vault to Olympics.com. “When I get in on the springboard, I see it.”

Rebeca Andrade Tried Contact Lenses But Didn’t Like Them, Reports Say

Andrade explained to Olympics.com, “I tried to use contact lenses but I didn’t like it because I started to see [the beam] really well, and I don’t want to see it so well.”

“I use glasses, I can not see what was on the screen. I know now because you said it to me,” Andrade told Olympics.com in 2023 when her team qualified for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

“Resilience and perseverance barely scratch the surface when describing Rebeca Andrade’s journey in the world of Artistic Gymnastics,” Andrade’s bio on Olympics.com says. “Her story is one of unwavering determination, marked by an astounding tally of medals and World Championships, all achieved while overcoming three devastating ACL injuries. Despite facing setbacks that would have halted many careers, Andrade’s unwavering spirit has propelled her to the summits of gymnastic glory.”

According to Olympics.com, “Andrade’s stint of bad luck began with her first ACL injury in 2015, forcing her to miss the World Championships that year. However, she bounced back in 2016 and was pivotal in helping Brazil secure an Olympic qualification.”

Rebeca Andrade Was Raised by a Single Mom Who Had 8 Children, Reports Say

According to Olympics.com, Andrade is “one of eight children of a single mum, Rosa.” Andrade “walked hours to practice from the favela outside Sao Paulo where she lived until she turned 10,” the site reports. Eventually, she moved to Rio de Janeiro to continue her gymnastics career, Olympics.com reported.

She honored her Brazilian roots by playing “Baile de Favela” in the floor routine, the site reported.

“I think it’s to be believed, to know that even with all the difficulties, you have the capacity to achieve whatever you want,” said Andrade to Olympics.com. “Not only listening to the music but also seeing my journey, seeing my story for people not only within the sport but also outside. To know that it is really difficult, but that if you want, if you have the will, if you want to make it happen, you can do it. I think that’s the message it sends.”