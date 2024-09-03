Olympic Marathoner Was Burned on 80% of Her Body in Vicious Attack: Reports

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei is in critical condition after “being doused with petrol and set on fire,” BBC reported. The Star newspaper in Nairobi reported that Cheptegei has burns on 80 percent of her body and is in intensive care.

Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, confirmed the attack in a post on X on September 3, saying that the suspect is Cheptegei’s boyfriend.

“She sustained more than 80 percent burns in the attack,” the hospital’s acting CEO Owen Menach told reporters, according to France24.

“She is a high-profile patient and we are doing all we can to save her life,” Menach told The Star newspaper in Nairobi. She suffered “both external and inhalation burns,” he told reporters, according to The Star. Earlier reports had said Cheptegei was burned on 75% of her body.

“Our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei was viciously attacked by her boyfriend, sustaining serious burns. Currently admitted in hospital. Let’s keep Rebecca in pray and wish her a full recovery,” Rukare wrote. “Let’s all say NO to violence especially against women. This is totally unacceptable and we condemn this totally uncalled for attack. Together let’s stand against violence.”

According to the BBC, Cheptegei, 33, a marathon runner who competed in the Paris Olympics, “suffered extensive burns.” The BBC reported that the attack occurred “at her home in western Kenya, where she had been training.”

Dickson Ndiema Marangach is the accused suspect in the attack, DW.com reported. “Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring (it) on Rebecca before he set her ablaze,” a police report described by France24 reads.

Cheptegei placed 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics with a time of 2:32:14, according to Olympics.com, which noted that she ran for the Ugandan falg.

Dickson Ndiema Marangach Is Accused of Attacking Rebecca Cheptegei When She Returned From Church, Reports Say

The BBC reported that the athlete was returning from church with her kids when she was attacked.

“The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her,” Police Chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom told journalists, according to BBC.

DW.com reported that the suspect entered Cheptegei’s home and waited for her to get back from church. According to DW.com, neighbors came to the rescue, and Marangach was also burned in the attack.

“The burns were really, really severe, some of them are really deep especially right to the muscles in the back,” France24 reported.

“We’re doing all we can to save her life.”

Dickson Ndiema Marangach & Rebecca Cheptegei Constantly Had ‘Family Wrangles,’ Reports Say

According to DW.com, police said Cheptegei and Marangach “constantly had family wrangles” and Kosiom referred to the attack kas a “domestic dispute.” The Star newspaper in Nairobi reported that “the two had been frequently quarrelling over a plot and a house.” The suspect carried “a five-litre jerrican full of petrol,” that newspaper reported.

According to The Star, a family member said the two had just been friends for some time.

Al-Jazeera reported that the attack occurred on Sunday, September 1.

According to Al-Jazeera, Cheptegei’s parents said she “bought a home and land in the area to take advantage of its training facilities.” The parents, who live in Uganda, were on their way to the hospital to be with her, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to DW.com, other athletes have been murdered in Kenya in recent years. They include runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in 2021; her estranged husband is accused of the homicide.

DW.com also reported that, in 2022, a Kenyan-born athlete from Bahrain named Damaris Muthee Mutua was found murdered in western Kenya, and her boyfriend was “suspected” of the crime.