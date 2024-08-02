Sha’Carri Richardson’s Grandma ‘Big Momma’ Stepped up in Parents’ Absence

Sha’Carri Richarson is one of the stars of the 2024 Olympics, but the runner prefers to keep her family life private. Richardson has revealed little details about her parents, other than that the couple was not involved in her life.

“Sha’Carri Richardson was born on March 25, 2000, in Dallas,” Biography.com’s Emily Shiffer and Tyler Piccotti detailed. “Growing up, Richardson didn’t have a relationship with her biological parents. Instead, she was raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and aunt Shayaria Richardson, whom she calls her mother.

“In 2021, Sha’Carri announced her biological mother’s death and declined to discuss her mom in detail beyond saying, ‘I am grateful for her giving me life, bringing me into this world.’ She hasn’t publicly spoken or acknowledged who her father is.”

While little is known about Richardson’s mom and dad, what is clear is that her grandmother Betty Harp is the star runner’s bedrock. It was Harp that raised Richardson in her parents’ absence. The woman who Richardson affectionately calls “Big Momma” can be seen cheering on the star in Paris at the 2024 Olympics.

Here's what you need know about Richardson's grandmother.

Sha’Carri Richarson Cited the Death of Her Biological Mom as Part of the Reason for Her Positive THC Test in 2021

According to Vogue’s Maya Singer, Richardson tested positive for THC in 2021 after learning about the death of her biological mother. The positive test would keep Richardson out of the Tokyo Olympics.

“She was suspended from the USA Track and Field team after testing positive for THC, the intoxicant in marijuana, and denied her chance to compete,” Singer detailed in a July 9, 2024, feature titled, “Sha’Carri Is Going for Gold.” “Richardson explained at the time that she used the drug to cope with ’emotional panic’ after finding out from a reporter about her biological mother’s recent death.

“Brutal. Richardson also said she took responsibility for her actions and that she wasn’t looking for sympathy. What she wanted was to handle a private matter privately.”

Sha’Carri Richardson on Her Grandmother ‘Big Momma’: ‘Everything I am, It’s Because of That Strong, Wise Black Woman’

Richardson does not wish to discuss her parents publicly, but the star has no problem gushing over Harp’s influence in her life. Heading into the Olympics, Richardson noted she owes “everything” to her grandmother.

“Everything I am, it’s because of that strong, wise Black woman,” Richardson told Vouge referring to her grandma. “Everything. I mean, I’ve been blessed, because I’ve had other people in my life who have helped me along. But the foundation, that’s her.”

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Grandma Raised the Star in the Absence of Her Parents



When Richardson is back home in Texas, Harp ensures that her granddaughter has “private time” with the family. Harp admitted that they rarely leave the house when Richardson is back home.

“We try not to go out in public when she’s here,” Harp explained to Vogue. “If Sha’Carri’s home, that’s private time. Nobody looking at her. Just playing card games, fooling around with her cousins. Just loving her to death.”

Regardless of the outcome at the 2024 Olympics, no one will be prouder of Richardson than “Big Momma.”