Video Shows ‘Insane’ Simone Biles’ Floor Routine That Brought Fans to Tears

all-aroundSome fans were moved to tears after watching U.S. gymnast Simone Biles’ floor routine in the women’s gymnastics all-around individual final competition at the Paris Olympics on August 1, knowing it would secure her the gold medal.

“Gold for Simone Biles in the all-around. Her floor routine was astonishing. I don’t understand how a human can bounce that high. #SimoneBiles,” a fan wrote on X, sharing a video clip from the routine.

After winning gold in the floor routine, Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee, who won the bronze medal, carried a large American flag onto the mat.

“Simone Biles is UNREAL. I know we all knew this, but goodness. Her floor routines are insane,” wrote another fan.

The routine moved some fans to tears.

“Simone Biles just wow wow wow ⭐️ brought tears to my eyes her floor routine 🥇” another fan wrote.

“Why am I crying. What a floor routine that was. Absolute class class class. Awesome 🤩💯❤️🙏🏾Fantastic,” wrote another fan on X.

Biles was already considered “one of the greatest gymnasts of all time,” and “the most decorated gymnast in history,” according to Olympics.com.

Social Media Users Described Simone Biles’ Floor Routine as ‘Spectacular’ & ‘Near Flawless’

Social media users could not find enough superlatives to describe Simone Biles’ floor exercise routine.

“Simone Biles literally playing a different sport to everyone else when she’s doing the floor routine,” wrote one user on X.

“Simone Biles literally sweeping the floor. GOAT of GOATs,” wrote another.

“Simone Biles on Floor is just spectacular to watch. A very well-earned gold the others are fabulous but Biles is near flawless 🤩” another fan wrote on X.

“Simone Biles is the GOAT holy [expletive] what a floor routine. She NAILED it,” wrote another fan.

Simone Biles’ Gold Medal Was Briefly in Jeopardy

Biles’ gold medal had been in question halfway through the all-around competition after she botched a difficult maneuver on the uneven bars, although she managed not to fall due to sheer athleticism. She then redeemed herself on the balance beam and scored a 15.066 with the floor exercise to cinch the gold. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who was considered Biles’ toughest competitor, received the silver medal.

According to the Associated Press, Biles “botched a transition from the upper bar to the lower bar,” which “messed with her momentum and forced her to muscle her way back into her routine.” AP called it her “first big mistake of the Olympics.”

However, during the live broadcast, NBC’s announcer marveled at the way that Biles managed to power her way through the mistake, not falling or touching the ground, when most other gymnasts might have done so. She attributed this both to Biles’ height and also to her strength and skill, as she almost skimmed the ground but never touched it during the routine.

Her recovery in the next two events put her back on top, although a major mistake on the floor could have given Andrade an opening, despite the difficulty of Biles’ routines.

Biles had already helped the U.S. team win a team gold medal in Paris.