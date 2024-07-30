Simone Biles Reveals Five-Word Nickname for Team USA After Winning Gold

Simone Biles was mostly reserved leading up to the Paris Olympics and first few days of compeitition, standing up for rival players and mingling with adoring fans.

On Tuesday, after she led Team USA to gold in the team all-around, Biles unveiled a bit of attitude.

Speaking to former Olympics teammate turned commentator Aly Raisman after the competition was completed, Biles was asked if the members of the American women’s team gave themselves a new nickname following what was the 27-year-old’s fifth gold medal.

Biles hesitated at first, then with some help from her teammates unveiled it — “F.A.A.F.O.” or “[expletive] around and find out.”

Simone Biles Leads Team USA to Another Gold

While Biles was all business at the July 30 medal competition, she and other members of Team USA stayed loose as they extended the 32-year medal streak at the Olympics for the U.S. women.

Biles said she and her teammates prepared for the match by playing loud music, getting pumped but keeping focused as they met expectations and won gold.

“We were just having a good time while we were getting ready,” Biles said, via NBC News. “And we all knew what the job was once we got in here.”

After the meet, team member Suni Lee said the experience was a blast and the culmination of years of hard work from all five members of the team.

“We had the most fun I’ve ever had at a meet,” Lee said. “It’s super special because we all knew how much we wanted it, we put in the work and did everything that we needed to do.”

It was Biles who clinched gold for the United States with her floor routine, performing to Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It.”

Redemption for Simone Biles

This year’s competition at the Paris Olympics was special for Biles in many ways. At 27, she became the oldest American women’s gymnast to earn a spot in the Olympics since 1950, and so far has proven wrong any lingering doubts about her abilities.

Biles was forced to drop out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after suffering from the “twisties,” a condition that caused her to lose control and orientation while flying through the air.

After qualifying for the team at Olympic trials in Minneapolis, Biles said she and other members of the team were looking for redemption after Tokyo.

“I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren’t the best,” Biles said, via NBC News. “We weren’t under the best circumstances, either, but I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes.”

Biles had even more adversity to overcome at the start of the Paris Olympics, suffering a calf injury during the qualifying round on Sunday and needed to have her leg taped. Biles was able to return, turning in the highest score of the round to earn a spot in the individual all-around competition.