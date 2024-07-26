Snoop Dogg had a chance to add yet another title to his very long list of accomplishments — Olympic torch bearer.

The rapper, actor, business mogul and all-around megastar had the chance to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremonies at the Paris Olympics on July 26. Snoop Dogg carried the torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, then took to social media to share a tongue-in-cheek nod to the big accomplishment.

“Did somethin today,” he wrote in the post on Friday.

Snoop Dogg Talks About Olympic ‘Dream’

As The Associated Press noted, Snoop Dogg has a big job at the Summer Games this year. He has joined the NBC broadcast team in what the outlet noted was a bid to boost ratings by infusing some pop culture.

Ahead of Friday’s torch relay, Snoop Dogg said it was beyond his wildest dreams to play such a big role at the Olympics.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop Dogg recalled another iconic moment at the Olympics, when boxer Muhammad Ali surprised the crowd in Atlanta in 1996 and lit the cauldron at the Opening Ceremonies.

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” Snoop Dogg told The Associated Press in an interview last week.

The rapper added that he was grateful to both the United States and France for giving him the honor.

“This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world,” he said. “At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this.”

More American Icons in the Spotlight

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only American who will be in the spotlight as the Paris Olympics officially kick off. NBA star LeBron James and tennis phenom Coco Gauff were selected as the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremonies.

This will be the fourth trip to the Olympics for James but the first for the 20-year-old Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open winner. Gauff said she is excited to soak in everything about the Summer Games.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on it, because I really want to fully indulge in the experience,” Gauff told The Associated Press about her Olympics debut. “Hopefully I can have the experience multiple times in my lifetime, (but) I’ll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Gauff said she views the Olympics as equivalent to the sport’s other top tournaments.