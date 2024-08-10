Sophia Smith’s Future Husband Is Cardinals Receiver Michael Wilson

Sophia Smith and boyfriend (soon to be husband) Michael Wilson form one of sports current power couples. As Smith shines for the USWNT in the 2024 Olympics, Wilson is an NFL receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson took a moment to reflect on seeing his longtime girlfriend be one of the stars of the 2024 Olympics. The Cardinals wideout believes seeing Smith succeed on the pitch will only help him elevate his NFL career.

“So, I feel like that’s giving me confidence, seeing my fiancee, girlfriend throughout the years, accomplish her goals,” Wilson told reporters on August 8, 2024. “Because now, it’s like, okay, well if she can do it, I can do it, too, because we’re doing the same thing every day. She goes to training, I go to training. She goes home and rolls out. I go home and roll out. She watches film, I watch film. She goes to training, I go [to training].

“Our schedules are aligned. I know maybe I haven’t had as much success as her in my sport, but at least I’m doing the same thing. My process looks the same way, and I know the results will come, eventually,” Wilson continued.

“It might be this year, or it might be three years down the line. That’s the nature of the game is you never know when you’re going to have your big moment. But when it’s your time to shine, like I know I’m going to be prepared to capitalize on it.”

Wilson’s heartfelt message went viral ahead of Smith leading the United States in the team’s gold medal match versus Brazil. Here’s a look at Wilson’s glowing description of his future wife.



Sophia Smith & Boyfriend Michael Wilson Are Engaged

The couple are college sweethearts meeting as student-athletes at Stanford. Wilson and Smith recently announced that they are engaged. Smith took to Instagram to several photos of their engagement and reflect on her eventual husband.

“More moments from my favorite day. I can’t wait to marry my best friend 🌸🌷💐🤍,” Smith said in a June 30 Instagram post.

Sophia Smith on Future Husband Making the NFL: ‘You Did It Baby’

Smith has also witnessed Wilson’s accomplishments on the gridiron, parlaying a standout college career at Stanford into being an NFL receiver. Wilson was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 94 overall pick. Smith was by his side when Wilson got the draft day call.

“You did it baby,” Smith noted in an April 30, 2023, Instagram message. “Through the highs and especially the lows, you never stopped doing everything right. it hasn’t been easy but it’s been worth it. I’m so proud of you ❤️”

The couple are already forming a nice business team as well. Smith posted a photo alongside Wilson as the couple was “matched” for a new mattress for “our new home” as part of an ad campaign.

If Wilson’s season goes anything like Smith’s performance in the 2024 Olympics, Cardinals fans are going be excited.