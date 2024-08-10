Steph Curry’s Iconic Shot Over Victor Wembanyama in Gold Medal Game Goes Viral

Steph Curry is golden, and his three-pointer over France’s Victor Wembanyama in the gold medal game was an instant classic.

The Golden State Warriors star helped lead Team USA to a gold medal on August 10, exploding at the end to spark the 98-87 victory. Curry made three three-pointers over the final 2:48 of the game, keeping the host country from getting within striking distance as the American team won their fifth straight gold medal.

Curry also turned in the team’s most viral moment, nailing a three-pointer over the outstretched arms of France’s 7-foot-4 star late in the game.