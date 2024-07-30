Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Sends Two-Word Reaction to Paris Olympics Performance

Stephen Nedoroscik helped Team USA make history in the men’s gymnastics competition on July 29, then got a big message of support from his girlfriend.

The men’s gymnastics star turned in a performance on the pommel horse — his only event — that helped Team USA break a 16-year medal drought and earn the bronze at the Paris Olympics. After his big night, Nedoroscik got a two-word message from girlfriend Tess McCracken on Instagram.

“History = Made,” McCracken wrote on Instagram.

McCracken, who posted Instagram stories throughout the day cheering on her boyfriend, went on to say how proud she was of his accomplishment.

“The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years🇺🇸. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you.”

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend a Star in Her Own Right

McCracken and Nedoroscik were both collegiate gymnasts at Penn State. In her senior season, McCracken was nominated for the AAI Award, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding senior. She also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big Ten selection and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

The couple met on campus before their freshmen year started and dated all four years. When they graduated in 2020, Nedoroscik took to Instagram to share his love for McCracken.

“Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me. Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college. I love you @tess.mccracken and happy four years.”

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Big Night in Paris

Nedoroscik has been something of a specialist for Team USA, competing exclusively on the pommel horse dating back to his high school days, USA Today’s Tom Schad reported.

Heading into Monday’s team competition, Nedoroscik admitted that he felt some pressure, especially because of his long wait to compete.

“(But) I thought about it before, about how I get to be the last person that goes in the Olympics,” Nedoroscik said. “I put that in my head as a positive. Like, I can be the exclamation point.”

But Nedoroscik’s unusual preparation gained some viral interest, with television cameras catching his meditative moments on the sidelines as he waited for his turn to compete. He delivered when it mattered, turning in a show-stopping performance on the pommel horse and earning a score of 14.866, good enough to earn the United States its first medal in the team all-around since 2008.

Nedoroscik struggled at times before Paris, falling in the 2021 Olympic trials and ultimately being replaced on Team USA. He also missed the final at the world championships in 2022, where the American team finished fifth, Schad noted.

But when it mattered the most at the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik delivered.

“It’s like a Cinderella story, fairy tale ending,” said Sam Mikulak, one of Nedoroscik’s coaches. “I just hope everyone starts believing and gives him the credit that’s due – especially Team USA, for creating the procedures that got him on the team.”

After his performance helped secure a medal for the United States, Nedoroscik took a moment to soak it all in.

“It was just the greatest moment of my life, I think,” Nedoroscik said.