“Kerr had hoped Durant would play in one of the games in London but said that the new plan is for him to practice with the team several times when it gets to France later this week,” Windhorst reported. “Kerr said he also wants Durant to have some contact and go through a scrimmage before bringing him back, which makes his availability for Sunday’s pool play opener against Serbia in some doubt.”

Team USA Leans on LeBron James

In Durant’s absence, Team USA has leaned heavily on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James through early exhibitions. James scored the game-winning layup in an unexpectedly close win over South Sudan, then took the lead again in Monday’s 92-88 win over Germany.

James scored 20 points in the win, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, James said he believes the deep Team USA has enough star power to spread out in the Paris Olympics and not rely too heavily on any one player.

“We got a great group of guys and it doesn’t matter if it’s me, Joel [Embiid], Steph [Curry] or when [Kevin Durant] comes back,” James said. “Everybody going to have a moment and that’s what the team is all about. We all root for one another no matter how the game is going.”

James also said that he looks forward to Durant’s return as well.

“More firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA game,” James said. “We welcome his return. We’re looking forward to him being back out there. … Anytime we can add a piece like that it’s great for our ballclub.”