Kevin Durant skipped Team USA’s tune-up against Germany on July 22 dealing with an ailing calf, but Steve Kerr insisted that he will still have a place on the roster for the Paris Olympics.
Kerr spoke about Durant’s future with Team USA after Monday’s win over Germany, pushing aside rumors that he could be replaced and saying there will be a spot on the roster waiting for him once he’s healthy enough to play.
“There’s no thought of replacing Kevin,” Kerr said, via reporter Grant Afseth on X.
Steve Kerr Remains Confident in Kevin Durant
Kerr leaned on his past experiences with Durant during his time with the Golden State Warriors, saying the star has always been able to come back strong from injuries.
“Having coached him at Golden State, when he missed time he came right back,” Kerr said. “He is who he is, one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he’ll fit right in.”
Team USA guard Jrue Holiday also defended Durant, laughing at a reporter’s question to Kerr about whether there is a consideration to replace him on the roster.
“That’s Kevin Durant, my boy,” Holiday said with a laugh. “What are we talking about? That’s KD. He needs to be out there.”
Durant has been a fixture of the U.S. men’s basketball team, helping lead Team USA to gold in each of the last three Summer Olympics. He also surpassed Carmelo Anthony to become the team’s all-time leading scorer with 435 points.
As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted, Durant was hurt earlier this month while training in mid-June. He is considered day-to-day, but already fell short of Kerr’s original timeline.
“Kerr had hoped Durant would play in one of the games in London but said that the new plan is for him to practice with the team several times when it gets to France later this week,” Windhorst reported. “Kerr said he also wants Durant to have some contact and go through a scrimmage before bringing him back, which makes his availability for Sunday’s pool play opener against Serbia in some doubt.”
Team USA Leans on LeBron James
In Durant’s absence, Team USA has leaned heavily on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James through early exhibitions. James scored the game-winning layup in an unexpectedly close win over South Sudan, then took the lead again in Monday’s 92-88 win over Germany.
James scored 20 points in the win, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, James said he believes the deep Team USA has enough star power to spread out in the Paris Olympics and not rely too heavily on any one player.
“We got a great group of guys and it doesn’t matter if it’s me, Joel [Embiid], Steph [Curry] or when [Kevin Durant] comes back,” James said. “Everybody going to have a moment and that’s what the team is all about. We all root for one another no matter how the game is going.”
James also said that he looks forward to Durant’s return as well.
“More firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA game,” James said. “We welcome his return. We’re looking forward to him being back out there. … Anytime we can add a piece like that it’s great for our ballclub.”