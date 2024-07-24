Kevin Durant skipped Team USA’s tune-up against Germany on July 22 dealing with an ailing calf, but Steve Kerr insisted that he will still have a place on the roster for the Paris Olympics.

Kerr spoke about Durant’s future with Team USA after Monday’s win over Germany, pushing aside rumors that he could be replaced and saying there will be a spot on the roster waiting for him once he’s healthy enough to play.

“There’s no thought of replacing Kevin,” Kerr said, via reporter Grant Afseth on X.

Steve Kerr Remains Confident in Kevin Durant

Kerr leaned on his past experiences with Durant during his time with the Golden State Warriors, saying the star has always been able to come back strong from injuries.

“Having coached him at Golden State, when he missed time he came right back,” Kerr said. “He is who he is, one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he’ll fit right in.”

Team USA guard Jrue Holiday also defended Durant, laughing at a reporter’s question to Kerr about whether there is a consideration to replace him on the roster.

Durant has been a fixture of the U.S. men’s basketball team, helping lead Team USA to gold in each of the last three Summer Olympics. He also surpassed Carmelo Anthony to become the team’s all-time leading scorer with 435 points.

As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted, Durant was hurt earlier this month while training in mid-June. He is considered day-to-day, but already fell short of Kerr’s original timeline.