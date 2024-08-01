Gymnast Suni Lee Has a Net Worth Estimated in the Millions of Dollars: Report

U.S. gymnast Suni Lee has a net worth in 2024 estimated at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lee won a gold medal in the women’s all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics, according to USA Gymnastics. In Paris, she won a team gold with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team and is one of two U.S. gymnasts competing in the all-around finals. The other is Simone Biles. Celebrity Net Worth cited Lee’s accomplishments in its article estimating her net worth.

She overcame kidney issues, which she revealed in a post on X, to medal in Paris, making her one of the prominent stories to emerge out of those Olympic games. In Tokyo, she became the “first woman of Asian descent and the first Hmong-American to win an Olympic all-around title,” USA Gymnastics reported.

“Sunisa Lee started her gymnastics journey at her home in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA,” her Olympics.com biography says. “As a lively child, she was always moving and tumbling around, which led her father to build a wooden balance beam in the backyard to help her focus her energy. At six, she began her formal gymnastics training at Midwest Gymnastics Centre in Little Canada, Minnesota.”

Suni Lee Has Secured Endorsements From Top Brands, Including Crocs & Toyota, Reports Say

According to Parade Magazine, Lee had secured prominent endorsements even before her success in Paris. These endorsements have contributed to her net worth, Parade Magazine reported.

Her profile was further elevated when she appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“She has endorsements from Amazon, Batiste, CLIF Bars, Crocs, GK Elite, Kiss Nails, L’Oréal, LEGO, LoveShackFancy, Marriott, PlayStation, PrettyLittleThing, SKIMS, Target, and Toyota, to name a few,” Parade reported.

She is a paid partner with Target and has a storefront on the company’s website. “Suni Lee is a 3-time Olympic Medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. Suni loves all things beauty and fashion and loves to give her followers a look at her life on and off the gymnastics mat,” it reads.

Suni Lee Has a Large Following on Social Media

Lee is also a social media influencer; for example, she has 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

She sometimes promotes products on her Instagram page. For example, she wrote with one post, “Secret’s out, Cotton x LoveShackFancy’s Americana Capsule Collection is finally here 💓 As a fan of both @discovercotton and @loveshackfancy, it has been the ultimate dream come true to star as the face for such an epic campaign and stunning collection.”

In another post, Lee wrote, “It’s been a blast partnering with @Batiste_US as their 2024 Ambassador!”

Her full name is Sunisa Lee.

When KISS Products Inc. beauty brand announced she would be a product ambassador, the news release said, “As a self-proclaimed beauty junkie, Suni has become a go-to for her followers on the latest in beauty and lifestyle trends across her platforms, spanning a community of over 3 million people on Instagram and TikTok collectively.”