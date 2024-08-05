Tom Brady’s Amazed Reaction to Simone Biles’ Floor Routine Goes Viral

Simone Biles was so good in her final day at the Paris Olympics, even the G.O.A.T. in another sport had to watch in amazement.

The 27-year-old concluded her run at the Summer Games with two events on August 5, falling on the beam but taking silver in the floor exercise. Her performance left NFL legend Tom Brady in amazement, with images of the former New England Patriots quarterback staring with his mouth open going viral online.

Tom Brady is IN AWE of Simone Biles's floor routine. 😲 #ParisOlympics2024 📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lrNtjFBsZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

As The Associated Press noted, Brady attended the competition with his daughter, Vivian, sitting near the front row. Brady took him to meet with Team USA’s Suni Lee, posing for pictures that she later posted on her Instagram page.

The report added that Brady was not the only famous face watching Biles in her last action at the Paris Olympics.

GOAT watching GOAT. 🐐 Tom Brady is in the house to see Simone Biles in the #ParisOlympics balance beam final! 📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/DGqnkO5zbU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

“A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams previously gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics,” the report noted. “Spike Lee, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain also made a stop at the gymnastics venue.”

Fans React to Tom Brady’s Appearance

Brady’s appearance drew plenty of reactions, with many happy to see the man considered the “greatest of all time” in his sport supporting another great American athlete. Team USA’s official account on X shared a picture of Brady’s amazement and a message.

“Same, @TomBrady. Same,” the caption read.

Brady had taken time to meet with some other American athletes, including rugby star and social media maven Ilona Maher.

Simone Biles Reflects on Olympic Run

Biles came into the Paris Olympics seeking redemption after being forced to withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering the “twisties,” a condition that caused her to lose orientation and control while flying through the air.

Biles, 27, became the oldest women’s gymnast to qualify for the American Olympic team since 1950 and delivered when it counted most. She helped lead the team to a gold in the team competition then earned another gold in the all-around. Biles also took gold in the vault before finishing with her silver in the floor exercise.

She finished the floor routine with a score of 14.133, just behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade with 14.166 points.

Afterward, Biles said she could feel some fatigue in her final event but still wanted to bring her best.

“Today has been absolutely wild… I’ve been out on that floor so many times competing, so obviously exhaustion and all of that sets in, but we still had to go out and compete one more time today,” Biles told reporters, via People magazine. “And it’s such an honor to compete with these girls on both the beam and on the floor.”

Biles added that she was proud of the way she finished in Paris.

“It was my first event final and my first event medal, like, this is crazy,” she said. “It’s been a very long week, whether I was out in the competition for these past weeks or days, or not. So [I’m] just proud.”