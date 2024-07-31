Travis Kelce’s Mom Shares Facebook Post Defending Controversial Olympics Opening Ceremony

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, reposted a Facebook post slamming critics of the controversial 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The elaborate opening ceremony received backlash, especially from Christians, for a scene that was interpreted to be Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” which featured French DJ and producer Barbara Butch, a lesbian activist, surrounded by scantily clad drag artists and dancers.

Kelce’s repost from a Facebook user named Jeff Rose defended the controversial scene, claiming it was a depiction of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, for his lavish feasts rather than Jesus Christ’s Last Supper.

“This is what happens when you ban books and limit education,” the Facebook post Kelce shared read. “The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics wasn’t a mock of the Last Supper. If you have any knowledge of the Greek origin of the Olympics and the French’s rich history of theater you would have gotten this. However, because of your veiled homophobia, some of you can’t discern factual information.

“This is was what went down last night, so do your own research into the Olympics.

“The scene was a portrayal of a Greek Dionysus Feast celebration, which is a Greek (the origin of the Olympics) celebration of Dionysus (who is also known as Bacchus) who is the god of festivities, ritual, wine, pleasure, and frenzy. The blue guy…..that’s Dionysus. Dionysus was one of the 12 Olympians.

The Olympics official X account confirmed the sketch was about the Greek god Dionysus.

“The French are known for theatrics,” the Facebook post continued.

“Historical context and education surrounding the Olympics and its origin is important here in this. Many of you fell for the controversy in spun-up clickbait.

“Stop mindlessly sharing posts and do some research.”

Chiefs’ Kicker Criticizes ‘Last Supper’ Scene

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s teammate, Harrison Butker, believed the scene was mocking the “Last Supper.”

The Chiefs’ kicker cited a bible verse from the Book of Galatians to criticize the controversial scene.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.”

Galatians 6:7-8,” Butker posted on X with the video of the controversial Olympics opening ceremony scene.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.” Galatians 6:7-8 pic.twitter.com/bhCHoO1HXk — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) July 26, 2024

The Chiefs recently had a change of heart about Butker’s role for next season in their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

“Butker’s going to be our main kickoff guy. I mean, hands down,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said during an interview with Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Because he can move the ball and do a lot of different things. He’s our most talented kickoff guy.”

Toub’s most recent statement came after indicating earlier in the offseason that they plan to use safety Eric Reid as their primary kickoff man given his ability to make a tackle.

Paris Olympics Organizers Issue Public Apology

The Paris Olympics organizers issued a public apology after the criticisms they faced about the controversial scene.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told reporters at a news conference, per ESPN. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

Thomas Jolly, the creative director behind the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, defended the controversial scene was not intended to be interpreted as “The Last Supper.”

“We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that,” Jolly told reporters, per ESPN.