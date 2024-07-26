Trinity Rodman, Daughter of Dennis Rodman, Scores ‘Unreal’ Goal at Paris Olympics

Trinity Rodman got her Olympic career started with a bang.

The daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman made her Olympics debut on July 25, scoring the opening goal for the U.S. women’s national team in a win over Zambia. Even before her trip to the Paris Olympics at age 22, Rodman already established a record-setting soccer career and made a name for herself beyond the shadow of her Hall of Fame father.

Jaw-Dropping Goal Goes Viral

Rodman’s goal on Thursday came in the 17th minute after she took a pass from Lindsey Horan and spun around to blast a shot past the Zambian goalkeeper. Rodman said her instincts took over when she received the pass.

“That was just an instinctual thing because I haven’t really trained that,” Rodman said, via ESPN. “But it worked out perfectly.

“I think in that situation I knew that if I took a touch in front of me, it probably would’ve put me out of the frame of the goal,” she added. “I was trying to just put her off balance, which worked, so I’m happy about that.”

Rodman’s stop-and-spin goal drew some huge reactions online, with clips of the score going viral on social media. CBS Sports host Hailey Sutton said the goal made her jaw drop.

“the audible gasp I just let out in the studio,” wrote Unreal finish!!!

