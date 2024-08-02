USA Boxing Issues Statement on Olympic Boxing Controversy Concerning Algeria’s Imane Khelif

USA Boxing backed the International Olympic Committee in the controversy that they are embroiled in concerning questions about the eligibility of Algeria’s Imane Khelif to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics following her disqualification from the 2023 Boxing World Championships.

They officially released a statement, showing their complete faith in the IOC’s rigid eligibility guidelines.

“All qualified athletes have competed internationally for several years and in the qualifying events leading up to the Olympic Games. The athletes have passed the necessary and stringent medical testing and guidelines put forth by the IOC,” the statement read in part, per Yahoo Sports.

“The eligibility rules in place for the Olympic Games have been in place for years and USA Boxing has confidence that the IOC and the PBU’s eligibility requirements consider medical expertise and prioritize the safety of the athletes. USA Boxing prioritizes the safety of our boxers and would not knowingly enter our boxers into competitions unless eligibility rules relied on sufficient medical support.”

The media firestorm and a public backlash erupted on Thursday, August 1, when Khelif dominated Italy’s Angela Carini, who quit 46 seconds into their preliminary match.

IBA Raises Serious Concern About Athlete’s Safety and Fairness

Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting were disqualified from the world championships last year after the International Boxing Association claimed they failed two separate tests conducted in 2022 and 2023.

While the IBA did not disclose the details of their eligibility test, their president Umar Kremlev was quoted by the Russian news agency, TASS, in 2023, saying XY chromosomes were found in the disqualified boxers’ laboratory tests.

“Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said, per the Russian news agency, TASS, in 2023.

XY chromosomes are typically found in males, which IBA said gave Khelif and Yu-Ting competitive advantages over the rest of the field.

The IBA has been stripped of its recognition by the IOC because of governance and financial issues.

In a statement released on July 31 by the IBA, they expressed “concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.”

Italian Boxer Apologizes to Imane Khelif for Post-Match Snub

Carini regretted not shaking the hands of a victorious Khelif after her loss.

“It wasn’t something I intended to do,” Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. “Actually, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke. I don’t have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her.”

Carini broke down after the fight, telling reporters she had never been hit as powerful as Khelif’s punches. But despite the circumstances that led to her decision to abruptly quit, Carini maintained she had nothing against Khelif.

“All this controversy makes me sad,” Carini said. “I’m sorry for my opponent, too. … If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”