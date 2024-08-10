Steve Kerr Delivers Perfect Comment on Steph Curry Amid Gold Medal Win

Steph Curry added another chapter to his storybook career on August 10 with a gold medal for the United States.

Curry scored a team-high 24 points, including eight three-pointers, as the U.S. held off France 98-87 in Paris. Despite his Hall of Fame-worthy 15-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, Curry hadn’t competed in the Olympics until this year.

“He likes to be in storybooks,” U.S. head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports regarding Curry during the broadcast.

Curry took over in the fourth quarter in storybook fashion as he hit four of his three-pointers in the final 2:48 of the game. The French closed within three points, 82-79, right before Curry went wild and closed the book in Paris.

“That was an unbelievable moment. I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief getting to the finish line,” Curry told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico during the broadcast.

Curry teamed up with fellow longtime NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who both had big performances throughout the Olympics. All three scored in double figures, and Devin Booker‘s 15 points plus sparks off the bench from Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis helped the U.S. finish off France.

“They did it,” Kerr told NBC Sports. “We have the most incredible group of players. They love the pressure.”

U.S. Staved Off Strong Start by France’s Victor Webanyama and Guerschon Yabusele

France stars Victor Webanyama and Guerschon Yabusels combined for 28 points in the first half to give the U.S. trouble and trailed 49-41 at the break. Booker led the U.S. with 13 points in the first half, and Durant, James, and Curry all scored multiple baskets.

Booker pushed the lead to 45-36 on a layup with just over a minute left. Jrue Holiday made it 49-39 with 21.5 seconds left before halftime.

Webanyama kept going in the second half as he finished with a game-high 26 points on 11-19 shooting. Yabusele scored 20 points for the game as he and Webanyama helped France hang around throughout the game.

Steph Curry Stretched the Lead and Held Off France Comeback

Curry pushed the U.S. lead to 61-47 with 6:58 left in the third quarter, but France didn’t back down amid a double-figure deficit.

Durant kept the lead at double figures with a basket off of a pass from James, more went wrong for Frances as Wembanyama lost his shoe. While Wembanyama returned with full force on a dunk followed by a three-pointer to cut the lead to 65-56 with 3:51 left in the third.

Evan Fournier then chipped away for France with a three-pointer and a basket, but James answered in between with a three. Davis then made it 70-61 on a tipped shot, and Edwards pushed it to 72-61 before late baskets for France by Fournier and Nando De Colo for a 72-66 margin.

Davis opened the fourth quarter with a put-back for the U.S., and Durant extended it to 77-68 with a three-pointer. Holiday pushed it back to double figures with a three-pointer, 80-69.

France then went on a 5-2 run to close the gap to 82-74 with baskets by Coulibaly and Lessort. De Colo then pulled France within six, 82-76, and Yabusele trimmed it closer with a free-throw after a dead ball foul.

Wembanyama made it a one-score game, 82-79, with a put-back dunk, but Curry answered with a three for an 85-79 cushion. Durant then drew a foul and buried a pair of free throws for an 87-79 lead with 2:22 left.

Curry kept going after the timeout with another pair of three-pointers for a 93-84 lead with 1:18 left. That brought his tally to seven three-pointers.

Wembanyama hit a three, but Curry answered with another three-pointer to ice the game and bring home gold.