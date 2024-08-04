Turkish Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec Goes Viral With ‘Hitman-Like’ Photo

Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec is one of the viral social media style stars of the Paris Olympics after a photo went viral that shows him casually shooting without obvious protective gear.

The photo was deemed “hitman-like” by amused social media users, according to USA Today.

The viral photo showed Dikec, wearing eyeglasses and a T-shirt, aiming the air pistol with one hand casually placed in his pocket.

“Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal,” marveled one X user, sharing the photo.

Memes quickly flew on social media after photos circulated showing Dikec winning the silver medal at the Olympic games. USA Today noted that he was photographed “casually competing without any specialized eye” or obvious “ear protection,” but photos on Getty Images did show him with small ear plugs. They aren’t visible in the viral photo, though.

People on X compared him to Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta’s characters in the movie “Pulp Fiction.”

“Legend,” wrote another X user.

Social Media Users Also Compared Yusuf Dikec to the Movie Character, ‘John Wick’ & Created Memes About Him

Some people compared Dikec to other movie hitmen, like Keanu Reeves in “John Wick.”

“Dude looks like he just decided to join the Olympics when he woke up this morning😭” another person wrote on X.

Dikec is on Instagram, where he has posted photos about the hype. He has 420,000 followers on Instagram.

Others also made the John Wick reference. One man wrote, under an Instagram photo showing Dikec with his cat, “Close enough. Welcome back, John Wick.” Another person wrote, “If anything happens to this cat we gettin 4 movies for it.”

“In 30 years we all will remember you as the coolest athlete of 2024 Olympics!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” a fan wrote on Dikec’s Instagram page.

“I didn’t anticipate such a level of recognition,” he told Turkish media, according to USA Today. “Since I shoot with my both eyes open, I don’t find the equipment very comfortable.”

Video of the moment also circulated.

USA Today reported that Dikec has indicated he might compete in the Olympic games in Los Angeles, California, in 2028.

“Looks like he just left the office and went straight the Olympics,” a woman wrote.

According to the Associated Press, the silver medal won by Dikec and his teammate was “Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic shooting.”

Yusuf Dikec Took Up Shooting When He Began Working as a Police Officer in Turkey

According to his profile page on Olympics.com, Dikec is 51-years-old and lives in Mersin, Turkey.

He was born in Goksun, Turkey. He competed in the “10m Air Pistol Men” and “10m Air Pistol Mixed Team” competitions in Paris, the page says.

He ranked 13th in the former competition and second in the latter, earning him the silver medal, the page says.

Dikec has competed in many other Olympic games, including in London in 2012, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Beijing in 2008, and Tokyo in 2021. Under “hobbies,” Oympics.com listed “dancing.”

“Studied at the Gazi University School of Physical Training and Education (Ankara, TUR) and received a Master’s in Coaching from the Selcuk University (Konya, TUR),” the page says. “He began competing in shooting in 2001.”

Olympics.com quotes him as saying, “I took up shooting sport after I started working as a non-commissioned officer for the Gendarmerie General Command.”

Under his “philosophy,” the site quotes him as saying, “Success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets.”

“Four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020),” Olympics.com says of Dikec. “Double world champion in 2014 in the 25m standard pistol and 25m centre fire pistol (silver in 10m air pistol). Silver in 10m air pistol mixed team in 2023. Seven-time European champion, including in air pistol trio in 2024 in Gyor.”