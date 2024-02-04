Magic Pushing to Trade for $85 Million 6-Time All-Star: Report

The Orlando Magic appear to be buyers at the NBA trade deadline with the team exploring a potential trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The deal would center around Kyle Lowry with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers also among the favorites to land the guard, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The Hornets recently acquired Lowry in a trade with the Miami Heat and signs point to the former All-Star potentially being moved again.

“Lowry is projected to have considerable interest on the buyout market if no trade materializes and should he decide to seek a settlement of what’s left of his $29.7 million expiring contract from Charlotte to become a free agent,” Stein wrote in a February 4, 2024 column titled, “The latest from NBA Trade Season.” “The 76ers, Lakers and Magic are among the teams known to possess interest in Lowry if he becomes an unrestricted free agent — with Orlando also in the mix as a team that has expressed exploratory trade interest in the former NBA championship-winning point guard as well.”

Lowry has a $29.6 million salary in the final season of a three-year, $85 million contract. The Magic could be more motivated to strike a trade for Lowry given Orlando has not traditionally been a top contender for players in the buyout market. It will be worth watching to see if this changes given the Magic are now in the playoff race.

Magic Rumors: Could Orlando Attempt to Sign Kyle Lowry After a Buyout Rather Than a Trade?

The Orlando Magic are showing interest in Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry, per @HPbasketball (Via https://t.co/nE5YV0T9zE) pic.twitter.com/jVD7GsJEIe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 3, 2024

The six-time All-Star has not played a game for Charlotte since being traded on January 23. Prior to the trade, Lowry was averaging 8.2 points per game, the lowest for the veteran since the 2008-09 season. Lowry is also averaging 4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 38.5% from long range in 37 appearances.

Orlando has Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz primarily sharing the load at point guard. The Magic could use a veteran backcourt option as the team attempts to make the postseason. Orlando could also take a chance and attempt to sign Lowry in the buyout market instead of giving up assets in a trade. This would require the Hornets to reach a buyout with Lowry, a rumored option if no deal is reached by the February 8 NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Linked to Interest in Warriors Chris Paul & Hornets Kyle Lowry

Our team has been looking for long-term help in the PG position and now the interest points to 2 veterans: Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry. 👀 Who would you prefer in our team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xz2Ctg7VWp — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) February 4, 2024

Action Network’s Matt Moore also reported the Magic have an interest in landing Lowry. The NBA insider added that the Hornets do not plan to offer Lowry a buyout. Another players the Magic have shown an interest in via trade is Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul.

“Lowry was traded for Terry Rozier, and the Hornets made it clear from the jump they wanted assets back for the former All-Star in a trade and did not plan to buy him out,” Moore detailed in a February 3 story titled, “NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Intel on Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Warriors and Lakers.”

“That will come to be the tension point. Will Orlando commit assets that make it worth it for the Hornets if the alternative is just buying him out after the deadline, as Lowry has a $29 million expiring contract that will see him become an unrestricted free agent this summer? For the Magic, they’re in a unique position to send assets they are willing to part with if Lowry is content to stay in Orlando.