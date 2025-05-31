‘The OG Golf Influencer’ Takes on Executive Position in New League

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has taken on a new role by joining the front office of the Grass League, an innovative golf league in its second season.

The Grass League, known for its high-stakes Par 3 format featuring both amateur and professional players in team-based competitions, announced Spiranac’s appointment this week. In a statement, the league expressed enthusiasm about her involvement:

“Paige is THE OG golf influencer, a great person, golfer, businesswoman, and has an incredible mind for new age sports media. We are excited to have Paige on the team, and look forward to working together to shape the future of golf.”

welcome aboard @PaigeSpiranac … we @socialleverage were the seed investors in this incredibly fast growing @grass and we love your spirit and passion for he game https://t.co/KBpYTisSVH — Howard Lindzon (@howardlindzon) May 28, 2025

From Influencer to Executive

Spiranac, who gained prominence through her engaging golf content on social media, will focus on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, talent scouting, team ownership, and sponsorship acquisition in her new role. She shared her excitement about the position in a YouTube announcement:

“I am joining the front office at Grass League, yay! I will be focusing on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, seeking out new talent, team owners, and acquiring sponsorships.”

Spiranac emphasized that this new role complements her existing endeavors and represents a natural progression in her career.

The Grass League distinguishes itself with a unique format, featuring high-stakes Par 3 competitions that blend amateur and professional players in team settings. After its inaugural season in Tempe, Arizona, the league expanded to include a tournament in California. Events are broadcast live on the Golf Channel, increasing accessibility and viewership.

According to Forbes, “At the most recent event, the New York Blue Birds earned $40,000 of a six-figure purse, with $20,000 going to the runner-up San Diego Munis (a franchise owned by PGA Tour pro Wyndham Clark and lifestyle brand Municipal), and $8,000 apiece awarded to the three teams tied for third.”

Currently, the league comprises 11 franchises, with the San Diego Munis leading the standings. Spiranac’s involvement is expected to enhance the league’s visibility and appeal to a broader audience.

A New Chapter for Spiranac

Spiranac first rose to prominence as a collegiate golfer at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, where she helped lead her team to a Mountain West Conference Championship. But it was her transition to social media that truly launched her into the public eye.

Combining golf skills with a charismatic online presence, Spiranac became one of the most followed golf personalities in the world. She has since amassed millions of followers (5.6 million to be exact) across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where she posts swing tips, commentary, and lifestyle content.

Spiranac’s transition into a front office role signifies a new chapter in her multifaceted career. Her experience as a collegiate golfer, combined with her success as a social media influencer, positions her uniquely to contribute to the Grass League’s growth.

“This is really exciting for me and I feel like it is part of this next development and stage of my career,” Spiranac said. “But don’t you worry, this will not take away from anything else that I’m currently doing.”