Dave Canales Drops Honest Take on Ejiro Evero’s Future After Record Defeat

Carolina Panthers players, coaches, management, and fans witnessed an unspooling of sorts on Sunday. The defense surrendered 59 points and 291 rushing yards. The loss against the Chicago Bears didn’t feel like just another defeat. It felt like an organizational disaster.

While quarterback Bryce orchestrated a 37-point offensive explosion, defensive coordinator Ejiro”s defense could not derail the Bears. The Panthers’ defense attracted negative attention by allowing eight plays of over 20 yards and committing 11 penalties. On Monday, head coach Dave Canales was straightforward in his assessment of the defense.

“As a coaching staff, we have to take responsibility… what did our plan look like? Did we have too little? Did we have too much? We have to ask all of those questions so we can get our guys executing at a high level.”

That level of candor and honesty signals a frustration. Normally, scoring 37 points is more than enough to secure a victory. Yet, losing by 22 points obscures a brilliant offensive day.

Caleb Williams just opened Year 3 with 4 total touchdowns in a 59 point Bears explosion 21/29, 269 PYDS, 65 RUYDS, 4 Total TD, 0 INT vs Carolina pic.twitter.com/JtfMf5IOe1 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

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Schematic Problems?

While external voices continue to grow louder in frustration, Canales remains committed to Evero’s scheme and plans. Despite the game film that shows gaping issues, the coach stands by his coordinator.

“I like our system. I like our scheme. I’ve seen this scheme work at a high level, and I’ve seen us work in this scheme at a high level. We need to find that week in and week out. All of us are disappointed with how it played out, but this is the work we have.”

The Bears ran 70 plays, taking up 34:03 on the clock. Worse, converting ten of 14 third-down attempts means the defense was also fatigued. Allowing Caleb Williams ample time to dismantle the secondary did not help either. Hitting him just three times allowed the Chicago offense to move freely. Fans also saw this as a red flag; one cited specific reasons for it.

The hot seat gets turned up on #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, as this was his opening statement just days ahead of the #Bears game where his defense would give up a franchise worst 59 points in a 37-59 loss to open the season at Bank of America Stadium Yikes pic.twitter.com/yowSEufgIE — Roll Coverage (@RollCoverage_) September 14, 2026

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A Panthers fan explained their issue.

“The scheme in and of itself isn’t the problem, it’s the “schemer” that’s too “F”ing hardheaded, prideful or has way too much hubris to adjust in any form, shape, and fashion. If Canales keeps hitching his horse to this wagon? He’s going to be the one leaving town with the wagon.”

Giving too much cushion will hurt defenses underneath. Additionally, why the fear of the deep ball? If Evero and the Panthers trust their safeties, then becoming more physical on the boundary should not be a problem.

The Next Moves

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown appeared frustrated with the questions regarding the scheme.

“Man, they can question this game. Ain’t anybody coming here doing that shit Monday through Thursday but us. So I mean, we’re going to go to work, clean up what needs to be cleaned up, and then we’re going to get back to work.”

The Bears offense WENT OFF vs the Panthers in Week 1 🔥 Chicago was only 2 points shy of their record 61 points vs the Packers in 1980 pic.twitter.com/9dVkhud8mS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

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Luckily for the Panthers, they play in the NFC South, which seems to be the league’s most competitive division because no one can step out and distinguish themselves. Yet, the 59 points allowed need to become a rallying point for the defense’s lowest point this season, leading to marked improvement. Can the Panthers use the loss to build momentum?