Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Baby’s Due Date Coming ‘Quickly’

Patrick Mahomes may be focused on the Super Bowl, but his fiancee Brittany Matthews’ due date is approaching “pretty quickly” according to the Chiefs star quarterback. During his Super Bowl media availability, Mahomes declined to give the specific due date for baby Mahomes but indicated the day is coming sooner rather than later.

“I’m not supposed to tell, but it’s coming up pretty quickly,” Mahomes responded when asked about the due date.

Could Mahomes have to pull double duty with a Super Bowl baby? Mahomes stopped short of saying there would not be a baby on game day, but the Chiefs quarterback admitted the couple is hoping for their daughter’s arrival a “few weeks after the game.”

“First off, we’re extremely ready,” Mahomes explained. “We’re excited. We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and toy you can have to be great parents. At the same time, I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game. Whenever it happens, it happens, but if we could wait until maybe a few weeks after the game that would probably be ideal.”

Matthews on Baby Daughter: ‘Can’t [Wait] to be Your Mama, Little Girl’

While the couple is hoping there is no Super Bowl surprise, Matthews is excited for the arrival of their new daughter. Matthews took to social media recently to express her anticipation of the big day.

“Can’t [wait] to be your mama little girl💕,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

It has been a big year for the couple between the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl appearances. Mahomes signed a massive contract extension, the couple became engaged and found out the news that they are expecting their first child. Matthews reflected on an eventful year with a heartfelt Instagram message as 2021 began.

From Patrick winning a Super Bowl, to signing a new Contract, to a world pandemic & quarantining, to standing up for what we believe in & fighting racism, to buying a house, to many vacays with our friends, to making a BABY, getting engaged, to signing with some pretty amazing companies (@biosteelsports & @balanceathletica), to rebranding Brittany Lynne Fitness and launching my new merch & new workout guide, to showering my baby girl with my family & friends, & becoming an Owner of a NWSL team in KC, 2020 you were a good one to us🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️ #CHEERSto2021

Mahomes on Fatherhood: The QB Had ‘Dreams of Having a Family & Playing in the NFL’

It sounds like Mahomes may be celebrating his second straight Super Bowl appearance and soon afterward the arrival of their baby daughter. After the couple announced the big news, Mahomes admitted to having “dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL.”

“Being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL, and for that have stuff to start happening and really coming into truth and everything like that, it’s really cool,” Mahomes told Kansas City KSHB 41 in September 2020. “I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day.”

