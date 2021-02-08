Pedro Gomez Dead: SportsCenter Reporter Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 58

Pedro Gomez, a highly-regarded SportsCenter reporter for ESPN, has died unexpectedly at the age of 58, the network’s PR team confirmed.

“ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58,” the network wrote on its Twitter page.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN’s statement read. The cause of death was not given.

Pedro tweeted this just three days ago. His son, Rio, is a left-hander in the Red Sox system. https://t.co/qdLhD31a1s — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2021

ESPN Called Gomez an ‘Elite Journalist at the Highest Level’

ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58.https://t.co/0Q75PlBEvG pic.twitter.com/4B5r7OG9Ni — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 8, 2021

ESPN’s statement made it clear that Gomez will be missed by many.

“Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly Pedro was a kind dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who loved him at this extraordinarily difficult time.

The statement came from James Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and Sports Content.

According to ESPN, Gomez started his career with ESPN in 2003. He was previously a sports columnist and baseball writer for the Arizona Republic newspaper.

Gomez, Who Died at Home, Was Described as a ‘Dad, Loving Husband’ & More

There were many days in Glendale, AZ at the @dodgers spring training complex when I watched Tommy sitting in his golf cart and sign autographs and take pictures with anyone who wanted one, some days in blistering heat. He did so enjoying every moment. pic.twitter.com/6zNjVLfB04 — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) January 8, 2021

It was revealed that Gomez died at his home.

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement to ESPN. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

His page retweeted a Super Bowl post nine hours before news of his death broke.

Tributes Flowed in for Gomez

Incredibly sad news. Loved his job, loved life. Always had a smile on his face. Deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/Ty8kWmBCnR — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) February 8, 2021

Tributes flowed in to social media for Gomez. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

ESPN’s Bob Ley wrote, “More than an elite journalist, Pedro Gomez was a good and decent man, so proud of his family, and his heritage. His loss is a hammer blow to all who knew this life force. Send one up tonight for his family and friends.

ESPN’s Dan Shulman wrote, “Incredibly sad news. Loved his job, loved life. Always had a smile on his face. Deepest condolences to his family.”

“This just shut down everything tonight. Pedro was the kindest soul, a relentlessly hard worker and always upbeat ready to tackle a story. He was a friend who loved baseball and his family more than anything. Prayers to them right now,” wrote Britt McHenry of Fox News.

Steve Gardner, a sports reporter for USA Today, wrote, “This is just horrible news. Pedro was incredibly kind and welcoming to me when I first started covering MLB games. I will always remember his kindness and his baseball knowledge. He will be missed terribly. Prayers go out to his family and his ESPN family.”

“A husband, father, friend and respected colleague. So, so sad. Pedro was able to laugh at himself and make others laugh. A story teller whose friendship was a gift. A great teammate. Thoughts to his wife and children. Just awful news,” wrote ESPN’s Karl Ravech.

