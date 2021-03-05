Potential 76ers Target Sells Toronto Home as Trade Chatter Heats Up

Kyle Lowry’s future with the Toronto Raptors has been a hot topic in NBA circles following a report that the six-time All-Star may be eyeing a move to the Philadelphia 76ers. And while his agent, Mark Bartelstein, quickly dismissed the notion that Lowry has a wandering eye, the rumor mill continues to churn.

Fans in Philly aren’t the only ones wearing out the trade machine, either, as The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey namechecked the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers as clubs that could join the 76ers in making a play for Lowry.

On Thursday, more fuel was added to the fire when the Toronto Star reported that the 2019 NBA champion’s Toronto home — which was listed last month — just sold for less than asking price.

Kyle Lowry Is on the Move

According to the Star, Lowry purchased the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in 2017; the same year he inked a three-year, $100 million deal to remain with the Raptors. The veteran floor general, who will be 35 later this month, is said to have paid $5.25 million for the property.

Per the latest report, the property sold firm this week for $5.12 million. Lowry was asking for $5.3 million.

The home — which is located just east of Toronto’s Bayview Avenue — boasts an estimated 5,000 square feet of space and a slew of swanky features, including an elevator, a gourmet kitchen, remote window blinds and a sauna. There’s even a waterfall in the backyard.

The Raptors Great Has Been Cooking Offensively

Although uncertainty abounds regarding whether Lowry will find himself with a new team in the wake of the league’s March 25 trade deadline, one thing is certain.

He has been an incredibly efficient scorer as of late.

Over his last 10 games, Lowry is averaging almost 20 points per contest while shooting just under 57 percent from the field and 54 percent from three-point range. In Toronto’s February 26 game against the Houston Rockets, he logged a 20-11-10 triple-double.

Curiously, his hot shooting hasn’t been a significant factor in Toronto’s improved play. Over that same stretch — during which they went 5-5 — the Raptors gave up nearly 119 points per 100 possessions when Lowry was on the floor. They were also outscoring opponents by a higher margin when he was on the bench.

Nevertheless, Lowry could probably make an impact for a Sixers squad that boasts a top-five defense led by two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but finds itself in the middle of the pack offensively.

Getting a Deal Done Could Be Tough Sledding

As noted by Heavy‘s Sean Deveney, a move to acquire Lowry would likely cost the Sixers some combination of Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and/or Shake Milton. Philadelphia would also have to offer up expiring contracts in order to match salary on Lowry’s $30 million payout.

The Raptors could also seek picks in a possible trade, which makes the price a steep one for the Eastern Conference’s current top seed. Still, Lowry could help the team keep the Brooklyn Nets at bay as the playoff race heats up, even if he isn’t the NBA equivalent of a palatial estate in downtown Toronto at this point.

