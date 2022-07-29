Sixers Twitter Goes Nuclear on NBA Commish Adam Silver

News of the NBA investigating the Philadelphia 76ers over possible tampering isn’t sitting well with fans. They took to Twitter en masse to voice their displeasure. Their top target? Commissioner Adam Silver.

From a practical standpoint, it makes sense to blame Silver since he is the one overseeing the investigation. There’s more to it, of course. Silver and Sixers fans have history. The Philly faithful still haven’t forgiven the commish for his alleged role in “killing Sam Hinkie.”

Adam Silver is gonna get tried for war crimes the next time he sets foot in Philadelphia — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) July 29, 2022

Remember, the league didn’t appreciate Hinkie’s tanking strategy, and some believe Silver forced the former Sixers general manager to resign in 2016. He was replaced by Bryan Colangelo who plunged the franchise into controversy after his BurnerGate scandal. It’s been extremely hard to forgive and forget that mess. Especially when it appeared as if Hinkie’s plan was just starting to work. The jury is still out on that, and the door forever closed.

KD to the Warriors. Harden to the Nets. LeBron with Bosh/Wade then with Davis to LA…and we’re investigating PJ Tucker and Daniel House??? That’s the tampering line??? Investigate Adam Silver for killing Sam Hinkie and inserting the Colangelo burners. What a joke. https://t.co/DlDbQLQxzO — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) July 30, 2022

All-Star center Joel Embiid has defended Hinkie in interviews and, unpromoted, referenced BurnerGate this season right after the trade deadline.

“I’ve been through a lot. Whether you talk about freaking GMs using burner accounts, talking trash on their players,” Embiid told reporters on March 2. “I’ve always thought that I’d always have one coach for the rest of my career in Coach [Brett] Brown, and obviously you change, and I’ve seen so many players.

“I remember my first two or three years, we had probably over 80 players in one year — just guys coming in, guys getting cut. It’s hard. It’s hard to keep that culture. So, I wouldn’t say it’s all about me. Obviously, I’ve been here the longest and I’ve been lucky enough to keep going through trade deadlines and not getting traded and all that stuff.”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Fans Let the Commish Have It

It was getting pretty ugly on Twitter on Friday night, following reports of a league investigation into the Sixers. Fans accused the commish of “hating Philly” and being mad over not getting invited to Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party.

How I need @dmorey to handle Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/t5Yr2RmK9S — Ru (@IdiotPhillyFan) July 29, 2022

Silver loves “screwing” the Sixers. And he should be tried for “war crimes.”

Bring it Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/ogf6H393fj — ASA (@Go_Sixers_Go) July 29, 2022

Speaking Out Against Players Forcing Trades

Silver has long been for “player empowerment” and a strong proponent of free agency, but there are limits. He is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to a sudden rash of players requesting to be traded while still under contract. For example, Kevin Durant.

Silver explained it this way during a press conference at the Las Vegas Summer League on July 13: