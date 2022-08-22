Western Conference All-Star Draws Comparison to Pair of Sixers Legends

Outside of Allen Iverson, arguably the most notable player to play for the Philadelphia 76ers is Julius Erving. During his tenure with the franchise, “Dr. J” won MVP in 1981 and led the team to a championship in 1983. Erving played 11 seasons with the Sixers and posted averages of 22.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 3.9 APG.

The NBA offseason is a time for players to take care of their bodies along with sharpening their skills. One person who appears to have spent a lot of time in the lab is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. Photos recently emerged of the former No. 2 pick that suggests training was the only thing he did this summer.

Alright it’s official this will be the 25/5/5 year for Brandon Ingram https://t.co/gYL4F70v0Y — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2022

Along with fans getting excited for what he might do this season, some compared him to two Sixers legends. Looking at his new appearance, it was said that he resembles Erving and Hall of Fame big man Wilt Chamberlain.

Julius Irving — G 🏳️‍🌈 | Her/Hers (@thirty6k) August 20, 2022

He look like wilt https://t.co/ZQnfxIlOcE — Dwayne McIntosh (@dwaynemcintosh_) August 20, 2022

Ingram, 24, played 55 games for the Pelicans last season and averaged 22.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and a career-high 5.5 APG.

Sixers Select Brandon Ingram in 2016 Re-Draft

Before the Sixers found themselves in their current position to contend, they went through “the process” to rebuild the team from the ground up. During this stretch of losing seasons and stockpiling assets, they won the draft lottery in 2016.

With the first pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Ben Simmons following a standout season at LSU. He went on to play four seasons in Philly before being traded for James Harden at last year’s deadline.

In the dog days of the offseason, the people over at Bleacher Report decided to re-drafts of certain years. Knowing what we know now, they have the Sixers selecting Brandon Ingram first overall. He was given a slight edge over Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, with Simmons dropping all the way to the fifth pick.

Brown is more of a finisher, and you need those as well, but they’re often reliant on creators. Ingram may not be a point forward like LeBron James, but his playmaking is a lot closer to point forward status than Brown’s is. It almost feels nitpicky, but the two extra inches in height and three extra inches in wingspan help Ingram as well. That additional length can help him survey the floor and get jumpers off a bit easier against on-ball defense.

Tobias Harris Ranked Among Top Players at His Position

While he might be the most polarizing player on the Sixers’ roster now, Tobias Harris has become a foundational piece to the franchise. Along with being an All-Star-level talent, he’s become a reliable voice in the locker room. Harris appeared in 73 games last season and averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

Ahead of this season, HoopsHype ranked the top 25 power forwards in the league. Harris landed in the ninth spot, in between Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.