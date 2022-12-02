Allen Iverson Praises Grizzlies All-Star, Reveals NBA Mount Rushmore

Ja Morant first got a stamp of approval from Allen Iverson back in March when he predicted a future MVP trophy for him. Morant sent him a signed jersey as the two men continue to cultivate their relationship.

Iverson — one of the greatest Philadelphia 76ers to ever play — recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls show where he threw more flowers at Morant. People have been comparing the playing styles of those two electric guards, but Iverson sees a similar attitude with the Memphis Grizzlies star more than anything else.

“I might not see it in the style of play but the speed, the attitude, the bounce,” Iverson told Hart. “Ja is 6-3 and can fly. Ja is the real deal.”

Morant is a threat for a triple-double every night. He’s averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists this season and landed No. 8 in the latest Kia MVP Ladder. Iverson, at 6-foot soaking wet, didn’t have the height to rack up all those stats, plus he considered himself a shooting guard, not a point guard.

“Serial killer,” Iverson said about his game. Then, the Hall of Famer went on to list his all-time Mount Rushmore of NBA point guards.

“Magic, Isiah, Steph, Chris Paul,” Iverson said. (Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Steph Curry, Chris Paul).

De’Anthony Melton Returns to Memphis

Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton was set to make his Memphis homecoming on Friday night. He joked that there has been “more smack talk than usual” (via Colin Cody) in the group chat he has going with his former Grizzlies teammates. Melton was traded to Philadelphia on draft night in exchange for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. This will mark his first time back in Memphis since the deal went down.

Spencer Davies of Basketball News sat down with Melton after Sixers shootaround on Friday to find out his mindset. He was asked to compare playing alongside one MVP candidate (Ja Morant) with sharing the court with another MVP candidate (Joel Embiid). Obviously, those two guys play different positions which affect the way defenses send double teams.

“It’s a lot different ’cause now it’s like the double [team]’s not coming from the top, it’s coming to the bottom,” Melton told Davies. “And he’s just so dominant and he can get almost any shot he wants. It is different, but… it’s Joel Embiid, it’s him time.”

Sixers-Grizzlies Updated Injury Report

The Sixers and Grizzlies will tip off at 8 p.m. at FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday night. The Grizzlies are fresh off a 109-101 loss to Minnesota on November 30, one where Morant scored a team-high 24 points. They hold a 12-9 record. Meanwhile, the Sixers were embarrassed 113-85 in Cleveland on Wednesday night. They fell to 12-10, with Joel Embiid scoring a team-high 19 points in the loss.

The Grizzlies listed three players out for Friday’s game: Desmond Bane (right toe sprain), Danny Green (ACL rehab), Ziaire Williams (right patellar tendinitis). Jake LaRavia is doubtful due to left foot soreness. The Sixers will be without James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), Jaden Springer (right quad strain), and Julian Champagnie (G League). Tobias Harris remains questionable after suffering a non-COVID illness.