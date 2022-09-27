Sixers Legend Allen Iverson Reaches Out to Welcome New Member of Team to City

There may not be another athlete who embodies the Philadelphia 76ers more than Allen Iverson. “The Answer” helped put the franchise back on the map and spent a total of 12 seasons with the organization. After being selected with the number one overall pick in the 1996 draft, Iverson had an accomplished career that included an MVP, four scoring titles, and taking the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals. While he does not hold an official title within the organization, Iverson has been outspoken about his mentality of being a Sixer for life.

It was revealed during Sixers media day that Iverson recently picked up the phone to welcome Montrezl Harrell to the organization. Harrell shouted out the Sixers legend and put it when speaking to reporters, “That was big. It just shows the people that actually put this uniform on and come through here, once a Sixers are always a Sixers… So really, man, this is a huge honor.”

Iverson and Harrell’s Relationship

This is not the first time that Iverson has been public with his praise for the former Clippers standout. Following the announcement of him winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season, Iverson took to Twitter to give him his flowers. During this season, Harrell averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds off the bench.

One connection that Harrell and Iverson share is in their sneaker selection. Harrell is one of the few NBA players that continues to wear Iverson’s sneakers on the court. Both he and PJ Tucker are known for their sneaker collections with the former Sixth Man of the Year reportedly having over 2000 pairs of shoes. Tariq Maxwell Karibian of Liberty Ballers looked back at his game-worn shoes throughout the years and assembled the 50 best Iverson colorways that Harrell has worn throughout the years. The new addition also acknowledged his love for sneakers during media day and is sure to break out some new kicks this season.

Harrell’s Role on the Sixers

With the Iverson stamp of approval solidified, Harrell will turn his focus to producing on the court. He was a surprising addition to the Sixers as his status of availability was a concern due to lingering legal issues. After getting pulled over with three pounds of marijuana earlier this offseason, Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office carefully allowed the legal process to play itself out. They ultimately added the veteran for less than he was expected to demand in the free agent market.

The offensive ability he possesses will be a pleasant change to the Sixers’ second unit. The scoring burst he is capable of providing has not been seen from any of Joel Embiid’s backups throughout the years. The Sixers traditionally prioritize targeting backup big men who make their impact felt on the defensive side of the ball. Harrell’s ability to attack off the dribble and production in the pick-and-roll will help the team to survive when Embiid is not on the court.

Never forget when Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell fought on the court 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3giUPvtbbI — ry (@NinjaBands) September 6, 2022

The 28-year-old previously had the best years of his career under Doc Rivers and referenced this as a driving force for his desire to come to Philadelphia. Harrell also spoke about his on-court altercation with Embiid last season and said the Sixers star’s willingness not to back down increased his desire to play with him. The Sixers are beginning their training camp this week and Harrell is sure to play a major role in the team’s production this season.