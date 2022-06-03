Ex-Sixers Star Fuels Speculation About Reunion: ‘I’m the Best Ever to Do It’

Is Andre Drummond the best rebounder in the history of the NBA? He thinks so. And the two-time All-Star center posted some pretty sick numbers to back his argument up.

Drummond took to Twitter to make everyone aware of his greatness on the glass. He wrote: “I’ll say it again I’m the best ever to do it.” The comment was accompanied by a list of his best performances from the 2021-22 season, all of them in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

Interesting. Drummond could have easily supplied his post-trade numbers with the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t. The 28-year-old may have been posturing for a Philly reunion as he gets ready to hit free agency. The Sixers are in the market for a backup center, and Drummond packed a lethal one-two punch behind Joel Embiid in their 49 games together last season.

Andre Drummond says he's the "best to ever do it" while posting some pretty sick numbers from his time in a #Sixers uniform.

There have been minor rumblings about the Sixers possibly pursuing him this offseason. It would be a pretty nice luxury to have a double-double machine coming off the bench. Especially after the horrors of the DeAndre Jordan experiment. And it’s no secret Doc Rivers loves the former first-rounder out of Connecticut.

“We text back and forth. Drummond and I, if you don’t know, we’ve had a relationship since he was in high school,” Rivers said after Drummond was traded to the Nets. “He’s a great guy to have in the locker room. He’s funny as hell and he just keeps things light enough for your team.”

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers has remained in contact with Andre Drummond after the center was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10. The two have actually spoken two or three time after games.

Prolific Rebounder, Elite Rim Protector

It’s safe to say Drummond is an elite rim protector and prolific rebounder, maybe the GOAT at that very specific role.

He has averaged at least 15 rebounds per game on four occasions: 16.0 in the 2017-18 season; 15.6 in 2018-19; 15.2 in 2019-20; 14.8 in 2015-16 (round up). The 6-foot-10 big man also has 84 games with 20 rebounds, plus 43 games where he posted 20 points and 20 boards since entering the league.

Drummond continues to rise up the all-time rebounding list. His 9,519 career board ranks No. 52. And his 3,253 offensive rebounds rank No. 26. Drummond also has 1,055 career blocks, good enough for No. 90 on the all-time list.

Andre Drummond is the first 76ers player with 25 rebounds in a game since Charles Barkley in 1987. He now has 7 career 25-rebound games. The only player with more over the past 20 seasons is Dwight Howard (9).

Providing That ‘Extra Boost of Energy’

Drummond went from backup to starter when the Sixers sent him packing to Brooklyn as part of the James Harden trade. Yet his minutes only slightly increased, up from 18.4 to 22.3.

He was in a good situation in Philly considering Embiid’s lengthy injury history. Remember, the MVP runner-up will be coming off two more surgeries as he heads into training camp. Drummond could be the ultimate insurance plocy, a role he isn’t too proud to take on.

Andre Drummond is averaging 13.8 rebounds in his career. – Most among active players

Andre Drummond is averaging 13.8 rebounds in his career. – Most among active players – 8th all-time His 4.7 offensive rebounds per game is also most among active players and 3rd all-time.

“I think me coming off the bench and giving that extra boost of energy, that spark to the team, is something I’m good at and I’m always looking to do it,” Drummond said after the Sixers signed him in 2021. “I think I can still be effective coming off the bench and backing up Joel. I think it was a no-brainer.”

Drummond’s strong relationship with Rivers played a factor back then. It could play one again in free agency.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Doc. I’ve known Doc since I was a kid,” Drummond said in 2021. “His son played on the same high school team as I did. We’ve always had that relationship so to have a chance to play for him, I jumped at the chance.”