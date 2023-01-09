2-Time All-Star Was ‘Blindsided’ By Sixers Trade, Has Strong Words for Doc Rivers

Andre Drummond spent only half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers after signing with them in 2021. After being included in the James Harden trade before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, Drummond reflected on how he initially felt when he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets when speaking to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I definitely was blindsided by it. I didn’t think I would be involved in it, but things happen, and here we are,” Drummond said.

Drummond also talked about what it was like to play for Doc Rivers in the brief time that he did as the Sixers’ backup center.

“I had a lot of fun playing for Doc, somebody who I’ve known since a boy and have so much respect for him, so to have the chance to play for him was awesome for me,” Drummond said.

He then elaborated on the father-son dynamic that he had with Rivers as his head coach.

“For me, it was a little more personal because I know him, and I’ve known him since I was a kid. When he coached me, it felt like a father figure speaking to you and when he spoke, his message always resonated, and it was always felt. Whenever he would say something to me, I would always catch myself just being like, ‘Alright, I hear you, man.’ Like when your dad says something annoying to you, and you’re like, ‘I get it. Get away from me.’ It was always a blast having those conversations and one-on-ones with him.”

Drummond Speaks on Rivalry With Joel Embiid

Before signing with the Sixers, Drummond had a friendly rivalry with Embiid during his days with the Detroit Pistons. Back in 2018, Embiid managed to get Drummond ejected during the closing minutes of a Sixers-Pistons game.

Several months before that, the two got into it when Embiid managed to beat Drummond in the post on multiple plays.

While recounting his days as Embiid’s teammate, Drummond had nothing but good things to say about his former rival-turned-teammate.

“I’ve always had fun playing against him. He’s one of those guys that brings the best out of anybody he plays against, so you can’t help but prepare to play against him.”

Drummond also mentioned that he still keeps in touch with his Sixers teammates.

“I still talk to all the guys all the time. It’s always family here.”

Sixers’ Backup Center Situation

Carlin brought up in his article that the Sixers felt the loss of Drummond after they traded him, praising the two-time star as the best backup they’ve had behind Embiid.

“While the focus was on Simmons and Harden, the loss of Drummond hurt the Sixers as he was the best backup big man Philadelphia had during the Embiid era,” Carlin said.

After trading Drummond, the Sixers relied on Deandre Jordan, Paul Reed, and Paul Millsap as his backup. This season, they’ve relied primarily on Montrezl Harell as their backup center this season.

Drummond praised the Sixers’ fanbase while talking to Carlin, saying, “The city of Philadelphia, man, the fan base is one of a kind. I loved it here.”

A return could potentially be in the cards if both sides want one, but Drummond is currently playing for the Chicago Bulls until further notice.