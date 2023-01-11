Sixers Linked to Former Philly Big Man as Potential Upgrade

While the Philadelphia 76ers have managed just fine with Montrezl Harell as Joel Embiid’s back up, they could use an upgrade at the backup center spot. Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez wrote a list of possible centers that the Sixers could potentially target, chief among them being Andre Drummond because of his success with the team last season.

“Drummond is the most obvious trade target for the Sixers at the center position: first of all, he excelled in Philadelphia last season before being dealt in the James Harden trade, earning the trust of the coaching staff and fans. Getting Drummond on a veteran’s minimum was a shrewd move by Daryl Morey and co,” Aaronson said.

Aaronson then mentioned the struggles Drummond’s current team, the Chicago Bulls, are going through, which could lead to a reunion between Drummond and the Sixers.

“The Bulls certainly did not enter this season expecting to be sellers, but as they remain multiple games below .500, one would expect that one more poorly-timed cold streak could lead them to seriously reevaluate their priorities.”

Aaronson then added how Drummond could thrive with the Sixers should the Bulls decide to trade him.

“If they do, Drummond would be a wonderful addition for the Sixers yet again — and he may be even more valuable this time around. Drummond, of course, never had the chance to play alongside Harden, whose brilliance as a pick-and-roll and alley-oop passer would unlock a facet of Drummond’s game that didn’t show itself often last season.”

Drummond ‘Blinsided’ by Sixers Trade

Drummond was traded to the Brooklyn Nets when the Sixers acquired James Harden. In an interview with Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Drummond detailed how surprised he was that he got traded.

“I definitely was blindsided by it. I didn’t think I would be involved in it, but things happen, and here we are,” Drummond said.

Drummond also talked about what it was like to play for Rivers, even if it was only for half a season.

“I had a lot of fun playing for Doc, somebody who I’ve known since a boy and have so much respect for him, so to have the chance to play for him was awesome for me,” Drummond said.

Drummond and the Nets would go on to get swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs that season.

Drummond Hints at Desire to Return

While talking with Carlin, Drummond made it clear how much he loved his time with the 76ers, possibly hinting that he’d like to play there again.

“I think just how much of a family this organization is. They welcomed me, they made me feel very comfortable when I got here. As a team, we just had a lot of fun as a team. We really cared about each other. We had one common goal which is to win as many games as possible and be great. I’m sad that we had to break things up in February. I definitely miss playing here,” Drummond said.

Drummond then talked about how rare the Sixers’ fanbase is.

“The city of Philadelphia, man, the fan base is one of a kind. I loved it here,”