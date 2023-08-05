Andre Drummond Shouts Out Sixers Fans in Convo With Danny Green

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has nothing but love for the Sixers fanbase. While talking with former teammate and Sixer Danny Green on “Inside the Green Room,” Drummond cited a particular instance where Sixers fans showed their passion while commenting on Drummond’s personal Instagram during his days with the Detroit Pistons.

“So I remember looking at my DMs. There’s a bunch of Sixers fans like ‘SixersChicks66,’ ‘SixerGuyFan200’, like this crazy Sixers fans that say, ‘Next time you come to Philly, you better watch out. We’re going to throw stuff at you,’ or ‘If we see you outside your hotel, we’re going to jump you.’ You can’t have any hate for Philadelphia fans. They’re passionate about their teams,” Drummond said.

The incident happened on October 23, 2018, when Drummond was ejected in the fourth quarter after supposedly throwing his arm at Embiid’s face, which Drummond called a flop while talking with Green. Sixers fans also may have been upset because they went on to lose the game, 133-132, in overtime.

Play

For the time being, there won’t be a reunion between the Sixers and Drummond, as the two-time star opted into his contract with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023-24 season.

Sixers Plan to Keep Montrezl Harrell: Report

On August 3, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that, after Montrezl Harrell tore his ACL and meniscus, while Harrell may never play another game for the Sixers, he’s sticking with the team.

“Montrezl Harrell has most likely played (his) final game in a 76ers uniform.

“But that doesn’t mean his time with the organization is over. The Sixers intend to keep the reserve center on the roster even though an MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear in his right knee,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey explained why the Sixers plan to keep him despite not expecting to give him much of a role.

“Harrell wasn’t expected to see much action because of a crowded center position. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid will play the bulk of the minutes. Reserves Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will also see action.

“But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset.”

Keeping Paul Reed May Lead to PJ Tucker Trade: Analyst

The Sixers raised some eyebrows when they elected to match the offer sheet the Utah Jazz gave to Paul Reed. On July 26, HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan explained why the Sixers could potentially trade P.J. Tucker after matching Paul Reed’s contract offer sheet.

“The Sixers are now slightly over the tax after matching the offer sheet for Paul Reed the Jazz gave him. The Sixers are looking to prioritize cap space in 2024. Tucker is one of the few Sixers under contract for next season. He’s got that player option for $11.5 million. It wouldn’t shock me if they trade him to also get under the tax this year. A James Harden trade or a Tobias Harris trade could do that,” Gozlan wrote.

With Harden and Harris coming off the books after the 2023-24 season ends, the Sixers will have some cap flexibility, but trading Tucker on top of that could give them even more.