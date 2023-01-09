Former All-NBA Big Man Teases Desire to Return to Sixers

Backup center has continually been an area of concern for the Philadelphia 76ers. The massive shoes that Joel Embiid leaves when he is off the court make the position so vital to the team’s success. This has been an increased area of focus since Daryl Morey came to the Sixers and took roster control. One player who stood out in this role during his tenure was Andre Drummond.

In the 49 games he played with the Sixers, Drummond averaged 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game across his 18.4 minutes per game. Unfortunately, the four-time rebounding champ was a casualty of the Ben Simmons situation and had to be included in the deal that landed James Harden. The current Chicago Bulls center has left the door open on a potential return and recently spoke highly of his time with the organization.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers has remained in contact with Andre Drummond after the center was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10. The two have actually spoken two or three time after games. Rivers talks about their relationship and shares what’s said during the conversations: pic.twitter.com/jzFZpXVGw2 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 27, 2022

Drummond’s Thoughts on the Sixers

When speaking to the media ahead of the Sixers’ recent loss to the Bulls, Drummond reflected positively on his time in Philadelphia. As the two-time all-star put it:

“I think just how much of a family this organization is. They welcomed me, they made me feel very comfortable when I got here. As a team, we just had a lot of fun as a team. We really cared about each other. We had one common goal which is to win as many games as possible and be great. I’m sad that we had to break things up in February. I definitely miss playing here. I had a lot of fun playing for Doc, somebody who I’ve known since a boy and have so much respect for him so to have the chance to play for him was awesome for me. The city of Philadelphia, man, the fan base is one of a kind. I loved it here,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

He also went on to add how much he enjoyed being coached by Doc Rivers, whom Drummond has known since he was a kid, and that he still keeps in touch with his former Sixers teammates regularly. Drummond added six points and six rebounds in his eight minutes of play during the Bulls’ win.

Sixers Current Backup Center Situation

Now roughly halfway into the season, it still is not entirely clear what the Sixers plan for the backup center position. Paul Reed looked to have the inside track to start the season following a successful postseason in the role last year. He has shown some signs of further development this season but has seen his minutes decrease from what was seen at the start of the year.

Reed set the Sixers’ season-high for offensive rebounds yesterday with eight in just 24 minutes of play. With Embiid out due to a foot injury, Reed finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds (eight of which were offensive), and three steals during the victory. His effort and energy stand out on a Sixers roster that lacks it and the impact he makes on the court is clear.

Sixers must get Paul Reed OUT THE MUD pic.twitter.com/cLeRDwHpyv — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) January 9, 2023

However, the Sixers also inked Montrezl Harrell to a minimum deal shortly before the season’s start. While he started slow out of the gates and struggled to make an impact, the former Sixth Man of the Year has found his stride of late.

During the three-game stretch in which Embiid has missed time, Harrell has averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in his 24.8 minutes of play. He also is not shy about bringing energy and does not hesitate to let out a scream and chest pound after the simplest of layups. One of the driving forces behind bringing Harrell was his relationship with Harden, and the duo is making a massive impact within the pick-and-roll which has become a legitimate weapon in the Sixers’ offense.

You didn't expect a Montrezl Harrell highlight on your timeline, and yet here it is pic.twitter.com/YCIMLBUHPp — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) January 3, 2023

It also should be kept in mind that P.J. Tucker will likely be trusted with some minutes at center come postseason time. While his consistent lack of impact in the box score is driving Sixers fans crazy, he possesses a veteran savvy that Doc Rivers trusts and has led Tucker to spend some time at center already this season. It is wise to be mindful of the milage that is put on his body at this stage of the season, especially considering the signs of regression already, but Tucker was brought in because of his postseason experience. Expect the Sixers to lean on him when this time comes.

Each of these three backup center options has their own weaknesses as well. Reed’s scatter-brained offensive nature has caused Rivers to pull the plug regularly. Harrell stands just 6’7” with slow feet and limited defensive ability and Tucker is even more undersized at 6’5”. However, if the strings are properly pulled and utilized in the right way there is some intriguing lineup flexibility. This responsibility may further be on Rivers to pick and chose when to use each player rather than a critique of their abilities.

While Drummond should be remembered fondly for his time in Philadelphia, fans should not hold their breath for a reunion. The Sixers still hold an open roster spot and will surely look to optimize this ahead of the trade deadline. However, there look to be greater needs than a backup center even considering the fire sale that Chicago is rumored to become.