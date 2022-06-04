Anthony Edwards Pays Respect to Sixers Legend

To this day, Allen Iverson remains one of the greatest players to ever don a Philadelphia 76ers jersey. Taken first overall in 1996, the six-foot guard from Georgetown had some incredible moments during his tenure. Most notably, securing MVP in 2001 while single-handedly leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals.

In 12 seasons with the Sixers, Iverson averaged 27.6 PPG and 6.1 APG. During that time, he was a multi-time All-Star, scoring champ, steals champ, and won Rookie of the Year.

Due to his personality and playstyle, Iverson was a fan favorite to many. Though his playing days are over, his mark is still left in today’s generation. A former number one pick’s recent statements are a testament to that.

In a recent interview with House of Highlights, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was asked to name his all-time starting five. His five-man unit consisted of himself, Iverson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O’Neal. The most noteworthy name left off is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards Is A Big Fan of Allen Iverson

Looking at Anthony Edward’s lineup, there is some clear bias. When constructing a unit like this, it is hard to leave off the guy man agree to be the greatest player ever.

That being said, Edwards has never been shy about his adoration for Iverson. He’s mentioned on multiple occasions the Sixers legend is his favorite player. “A.I. is my favorite player of like All-time. Like besides Kevin Durant I was a big A.I. fan,” he said.

Part of why Edwards clings so tight to Iverson is because he sees himself in him. He feels he shares a similar attitude to the Hall of Fame guard during his playing days. “He reminds me of myself. I don’t really care how people view me. Imma be myself no matter what,” Edwards said.

Even though his career had up-and-downs, Iverson still managed to help positively shape the players that came up after him.

James Harden Already Back to Work

Typically, players take the first few weeks of the offseason to rest and let their bodies recover. That does not appear to be the case for Sixers All-Star James Harden. He and his trainer Paul Fabritz recently posted a photo together on Instagram to let the world know the former MVP is already hard at work.

Harden has been the main topic of conversation regarding the Sixers in the offseason. Not only did many feel the All-Star guard came up short during the postseason, but he could be in line for a big payday as well. Currently, Harden can either opt into his $47.3 million player option for next season or become an unrestricted free agent.

No matter what he does, Harden has made it clear he plans to stay in Philadelphia. Alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, he wants to chase the championship that has alluded him throughout his career.

While Harden is still an impact player in the league, some feel age is starting to catch up with him. Seeing that he’s already back in the lab with his trainers, it’s safe to say he’s eager to change the narrative around him moving forward.