Sixers Were Offered Rising NBA Star for Ben Simmons Before Harden Trade: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers made out okay following the Ben Simmons drama that went on during the 2021-22 season. They not only managed to get rid of him, but they managed to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. However, a rising star was reportedly also available in a deal for Simmons, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer reported which rising star was on the table for Simmons back when the Sixers were trying to resolve the situation.

“It didn’t matter that Sacramento, according to league sources, had put future All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on the proverbial table, nor the conversations with Atlanta that would have shed Tobias Harris’ contract along with Simmons’ disinterest in sticking around South Philly,” Fischer reported.

Haliburton was traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, among others. While the Sixers have been a top-3 seed both years they have had Harden entering the playoffs, they are expected to deal with the uncertainty of Harden’s free agency this summer. With Haliburton, they would have had a player on a rookie-scale contract with the opportunity to offer an extension or have control over him in restricted free agency.

James Harden’s Exit From Sixers May Be ‘Inevitability’

Ari Alexander of Click2Houston.com reported that Harden’s return to the Houston Rockets is being treated as inevitable.

“What I’ve heard in league circles is similar to what many Rockets fans are reading — that James Harden’s return is being treated as an inevitability. Harden has one year remaining on his deal with the 76ers but is expected to opt out and either seek a new deal or sign with the Rockets,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that Harden has several connections with Houston. Among those connections is the one he has with young Rockets guard Jalen Green.

“Harden is very comfortable in Houston, with a home, restaurant, and all of his favorite haunts. He’s said to have (a) good relationship with Jalen Green (they’re close through both typical basketball events and as faces of Adidas Basketball, where Green regularly wears Harden’s signature shoes).”

Exec Proposes John Collins For Ben Simmons Swap

An NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Nets are looking for a big who can score this offseason, like John Collins, but the only way they could pull that off is if they can get someone to take Simmons off their hands.

“The Nets want some guys who can score, and [Collins] can score,” the executive said. “But the only way [the Nets] can really do something big — can really get someone who can score in there — is if they can get a taker for Ben Simmons.”

The exec then explained why Simmons could fit on a team like the Hawks.

“There aren’t a lot of teams where that would make sense, but Atlanta is one of them because you need to build a defensive group around Trae Young,” the executive said. “Now, if you’re the Nets, you still have to convince Atlanta that Simmons wants to play. Obviously, that is the question around him right now.”

Collins played a hand in helping the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sixers in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.