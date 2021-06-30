NBA Insider Reveals Huge ‘Next Step’ for Sixers’ Uncertain Offseason

Trades are a funny thing in professional sports. Blockbuster deals are usually much more than a one-for-one swap of a player, with a lot of contributing factors rushing in from the outside. For example, the approval of the franchise center.

Ben Simmons’ future in a Philadelphia 76ers’ uniform appears to be safe as he hits the gym this summer to work on his “individual development.” However, the trade value in the marketplace for the three-time All-Star is “still significant” (via ESPN) and the right offer could prove too tempting.

But the decision on Simmons could be tied to what the Sixers do with Joel Embiid. The runner-up for MVP is eligible for a super-max contract extension this offseason, one that could pay the All-Star big man $191 million over four years. Negotiations have likely begun in South Philly and part of those conversations could be whether Embiid wants Simmons on the roster next year.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called it the “wild card” in any potential trade talks:

There’s going to be a huge demand for (Simmons), but not at the value of an All-Star under a four-year guaranteed no-out contract. So that’s really the challenge and the wild card here; Joel Embiid is due a contract extension this offseason, and if the 76ers ask his opinion on this, how he decides to answer that question could determine the next step with Ben Simmons.





Warriors Looking for ‘Immediate Upgrades’

One team linked to Simmons in a trade scenario has been the Golden State Warriors. They are in win-now mode with aging stars Steph Curry (33) and Draymond Green (31), along with the expected return of Klay Thompson (31).

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Golden State is poised to include the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft and 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman in a deal to make an “immediate upgrade.”

Hollinger wrote: “There is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster.”

The report mentions Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam as one name to watch, but speculation has also centered on guys like Simmons and Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. The Warriors also own the rights to the No. 14 in this year’s draft.

I believe the Warriors are going to make a push to get Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/3pStvxR96o — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 25, 2021

Dwight Howard Prepared to Move On?

Mike Scott’s massive photo dump on Instagram prompted rumors that the Sixers were ready to move on from the fan-favorite big man. He looked out of sorts in Philly’s new rotation last year anyway. Backup center Dwight Howard is also a free agent and posted 10 images from his first year in Philly with the caption: “Pics from year 17. Wow can’t believe it’s been 17 years. Thank you Philly.”

Does that mean he’s gone? Howard earned $2.5 million in 2021, a small price for a guy who averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. plus, Howard brought huge energy and a shot of adrenaline — does anyone want a Frosty? — to the locker room. Stay tuned.