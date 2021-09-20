Rockets, Sixers ‘Interested’ in Swapping All-Stars: Report

The Houston Rockets are “seriously interested” in acquiring Ben Simmons in a trade. The package would include John Wall heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, per NBA reporter Evan Dammarell. It was reported last week that Wall wanted out of Houston.

Wall, a five-time All-Star, would give the Sixers a reliable scoring option who could take over at point guard for Simmons. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season. His career numbers are borderline Hall of Fame worthy, although Wall’s injury history is troublesome. The 31-year-old has suited up for only 105 games (out of a possible 286) since the 2016-17 season.

After talking to some folks over the weekend, it seems the Houston Rockets are seriously interested in acquiring 76ers forward Ben Simmons prior to the start of training camp. Things remain fluid but John Wall would be headed to Philadelphia in a possible trade, per sources. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 20, 2021

The other problem is Wall’s albatross of a contract. He is due roughly $91.7 million over the next two seasons, a staggering number for a player in decline. Philadelphia would surely ask Houston to eat some of that money before pulling the trigger on any deal, although it doesn’t seem the Rockets are willing to do that. Meanwhile, Simmons is owed $146.5 million over the next five years.

Sources said there are no buyout plans on the two years and $91.7 million remaining on Wall’s contract — including a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Story: https://t.co/oKzzdKR2zt https://t.co/dYQm533ZyF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2021

Wall is entering his second season with the Rockets after nine years in Washington. He was the first overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft. Charania wrote the following:

In a meeting between Wall and the Rockets recently, Houston officials explained to Wall the direction of the franchise and that the team wants to protect the veteran guard’s health. The Rockets explained that the team does not want to jeopardize Wall’s fitness, and the sides agreed on the route that won’t complicate his ability to continue playing at a high level.

Eagles Coach Honors Sixers Legend

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made headlines prior to Sunday’s game when he showed up to Lincoln Financial Field wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt. Sirianni was spotted chatting with San Francisco 49ers receiver Travis Benjamin in the end zone.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni catches up with Travis Benjamin. Philly by a hundred today. pic.twitter.com/oy2Fol3c42 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 19, 2021

Iverson is arguably the most beloved Sixers player of all-time (all apologies to Julius Erving), so Sirianni clearly was trying to ingratiate himself with the Philly fan base. Well done. The first-year coach has been working the PR angles hard, like referencing Rocky Balboa and running the Philly Special. The Eagles lost 17-11 on Sunday, though.

“I’m going to be looking at that screen when Rocky comes on,” Sirianni told reporters last week. “I’ve talked about Rocky before. But I’m going to be looking at that screen when rocky comes on, and Adrian says, ‘Win,’ and everybody gets juiced up. I’m going to have some energy when I see that.”

Sixers Target Set to Join Pacers

It appears as if veteran wing player Lance Stephenson will be joining the Indiana Pacers (via Evan Massey). The team applied for the Disabled Player Exception after losing Edmond Sumner to a torn Achilles injury earlier this month.

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson will hold a private workout this morning in Las Vegas in front of NBA personnel with reps from Milwaukee, Denver, Philadelphia and Brooklyn among those expected to attend, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

Stephenson hasn’t played since the 2018-19 season but held a private workout for contending teams on Aug. 13. The Sixers attended the session in Las Vegas. He has averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists in 508 career contests.