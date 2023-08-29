Ben Simmons Openly Addresses Idea of Reunion With Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons had a very long and drawn-out process between when he made his trade request, which was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on August 31, and when the Sixers granted it to him on February 10, 2022 when they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite that, Simmons revealed to Andscape’s Marc Spears that he has no hard feelings towards the Sixers despite the rocky ending.

“I had a lot of fun there. It was time for me to go. When I did leave, it was good timing. Obviously, the injury and everything that was going on didn’t help. But I think it gave me a chance to really appreciate it. I’ll always have love for Philly,” Simmons told Spears.

Simmons added that he would be open to going back to the Sixers if he were to choose where he would get traded to.

“People always ask me like, ‘If you were to get traded again, where you want it to be?’ I always say, ‘Just Philly. Philly is a second home to me.’ And in time, you learn and grow as people. I don’t really have anything bad to say about Philly. It was a crazy situation at the end, but it is what it is.”

Charles Barkley Rips James Harden

Sixers legend Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the James Harden situation on the August 25 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” advising the Sixers to trade him while they can

“I think it’s just time to move on from him. That’s just my personal opinion. Just make the best trade because if he comes there, he’s gonna be miserable, I think he holds (Tyrese) Maxey back, so I think, ‘Hey, give us a couple (of) good players,’” Barkley said.

Barkley then sent a message to Harden that he’s not the player he once was.

“Nobody’s gonna give you a long-term deal. You’re past your prime. First of all, you’re making $36 million this year. Don’t act like that’s chump change…He’s gonna have to take less money if he wanna continue to play. Plain and simple.”

Tyrese Maxey Comments on James Harden Situation

On the August 24 episode of “Maxey on the Mic,” Tyrese Maxey gave his thoughts on what’s been going on with Harden, saying that he’s ready for anything, no matter what happens.

“I will say this about the situation: to each his own. James, he’s a professional, and he’s doing something for a reason. You just have to kind of sit back and understand what he’s doing as a friend, but then as a teammate and someone as a part of an organization I’m with right now, you have to prepare for whether James is going to be there or not going to be there. That’s just the nature of it,” Maxey said.

Maxey then covertly referred to the Simmons’ trade request to explain why he understands how this process works.

“It’s crazy to say this, but it’s not our first rodeo, honestly. That’s funny to say, but that’s life. James is his own individual, and he’s able to do whatever he pleases. I’m preparing right now to play with him or without him… and I love James. If James decided he’s going to come back and play for us, there’s nobody in this organization that would be upset about that.”