Sixers’ Ben Simmons Takes Russell Westbrook’s Manhood [WATCH]

First, Russell Westbrook got popcorn thrown at him in Philadelphia. Then the Washington Wizards flamboyant star guard got schooled by Ben Simmons. Not a good week.

Westbrook, nursing a sore ankle in Game 3 as a game-time decision, posted another triple-double (26 points, 10 assists, 12 rebounds) in the Wizards’ 132-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was clearly playing with a chip on his shoulder following the controversial fan incident in Game 2. And deservedly so. But that didn’t stop Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons was taking his manhood early in the second quarter.

Simmons took an entry pass from the top of the key while he was posted up on Westbrook and easily swished a fadeaway hook shot in his face. The 6-foot-3 Westbrook had no chance against the 6-foot-11 Simmons. Better yet, the Sixers point guard let him know about the size disadvantage after scoring the bucket. He literally called him “too small.” Savage.

The 24-year-old posted a plus-27 on Saturday during another mind-numbing night: 14 points, nine assists, five rebounds. And once again Simmons (+27) frustrated Bradley Beal who finished with 25 points while shooting a dismal 10-of-26 from the field (1-of-8 from three-point range). He was every bit the Defensive Player of the Year in this one. Joel Embiid scored 36 points in 28 minutes (+29). And Tobias Harris put in 20 points (+29).

“I think we’re connected right now,” Simmons said. “We got a lot of games to play to get to where we want to go, and it starts on defense for us. Especially when you got to lead by example, all of us. So when you got everybody doing it, and all these guys willing to play defense and offense, that’s just coming natural for us. It just makes the game so much easier.”

Embiid Taking What Defense Gives Him

Embiid finished with 36 points and eight rebounds, but the game started with the ball in other guys’ hands. He was the facilitator as the Wizards continued their strategy of throwing double teams at the 7-footer. He dished to Simmons who found open shooters like Danny Green (15 points) and Seth Curry (15 points). The rout was on from there.

“He sees that double [team] and he’s not always trying to score. I think that’s the one thing, he is able to find the guys that are open and he makes plays by doing that,” Simmons said. “And he’s realizing that if he’s doing that, then we’re scoring every time.”

Simmons was talking about the way the game has slowed down for Embiid this year. Now he takes the extra second to diagnose the defense and pass the ball when the lane is clogged.

“He’s getting better at passing from the post and with his IQ, he’s able to see different things on the floor,” Simmons said. “And then it’s us helping him in certain spacing that is really going to allow him to do his thing.”

Break Out the Brooms?

The Sixers can close this best-of-seven series out on Monday night (May 31) with a second win in D.C. If so, they would likely get a week off before their second-round matchup. The Atlanta Hawks lead the New York Knicks 2-1 while the Brooklyn Nets hold a 2-1 advantage on the Boston Celtics in the other first-round games.

Philadelphia can probably expect to face the winner of Hawks-Knicks as the Nets are considered the favorites to finish off the Celtics. For Simmons, it doesn’t matter who the Sixers play next. He understands that any extra time in between the rounds will benefit them. Rest over rust.

“That would be incredible,” Simmons said of resting for a week. “Obviously, you want to do that, get the sweep so we can get some rest. But this is a tough team [Washington], you never know what they’re going to do every night. [Russell] Westbrook, they’re relentless, they keep attacking and keep going. We gotta keep it going.”