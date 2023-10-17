Ben Simmons Has Strong Words for Tyrese Maxey After Sixers Preseason Win

After the Philadelphia 76ers beat Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on October 16, Simmons gushed about former teammate and young Sixers star Tyrese Maxey. In an interview with Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Simmons gushed about Maxey’s future and his work ethic.

“He just continues to grow, and he works so hard,” Simmons told Carlin in an October 17 story. “The sky’s the limit for him, but with everything going on in terms of like Philly, he’s getting an opportunity to play point guard and run the team and continue to build. For me, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. A good feel for the game. He’s fearless. He’s a hard worker.”

Simmons added that he’s impressed, but only to some degree because he knows how good Maxey could be.

“I’m impressed, but not really, because I know what he’s capable of,” Simmons said. “I’ve seen it first hand. He’s a hard worker, too. When you’re able to work that hard consistently and get the opportunity, it usually works out.”

Though Maxey has proven himself a good scorer, Simmons believes he will only improve as a playmaker.

“He’s doing a tremendous job already,” Simmons said. “He’s just gotta keep feeling the game out. I think over time, the more reps you get, the more you see the floor, and his pace has been great, so I’ve been keeping an eye out.”

With James Harden on the way out, Maxey will get the chance to prove how good of a playmaker he can become.

Tobias Harris Believes Tyrese Maxey Will Make Big Leap

While talking with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Tobias Harris stated that he believes Maxey will make a leap into becoming an all-star, and not just because he can score.

“I think he’s an All-Star,” Harris told Scotto in an October 17 story. “I think he’s going to show people his playmaking ability as well. I think he’s such a great shot-maker and somebody who makes tough shots. It’s impressive, especially with the threes he makes off the bounce, and to be able to shoot it at a high clip. I think we’re going to see a big leap for him this year.”

The most assists Maxey has averaged in a season was 4.3 during the 2021-22 season, but that can be partially attributed to playing next to Simmons and James Harden. With Maxey likely taking the reins, expect bigger numbers on that front.

Nick Nurse Gives Update on Tyrese Maxey’s Back Spasms

Maxey had to leave the Sixers preseason game against the Nets due to back spasms. While that certainly provided a scare, head coach Nick Nurse said it was all out of precaution after the game.

“He landed on his back and had some back spasms,” Nurse said, per Carlin. “Nothing of major concern. Probably just playing it a little cautious. Preseason game.”

Given that it’s preseason, which holds very little meaning outside of who makes the final roster, it makes sense for the Sixers to hold Maxey out just to make sure he’s ready for when they need him in their season opener.