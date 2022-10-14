Ben Simmons Takes Aim at Sixers Star Joel Embiid: ‘We Never Really Spoke’

For years, prognosticators, pundits, fortune tellers, and body-language experts have sought to divine the actual relationship between former Philadelphia 76ers teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Well, we no longer need to read the tea leaves. On October 14 Nick Friedell of ESPN published an interview with Ben Simmons covering a litany of topics, including Simmons’ new digs with the Brooklyn Nets, his shooting, and yes, Embiid.

Let’s just say, you can’t lose something that never existed in the first place.

Friedell: While we’re on this topic — have you talked to Joel [Embiid] yet? Simmons: I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke. Friedell: You guys had a lot of success when you were there. How would you describe that relationship now? Simmons: I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am.

It’s the latest update in what’s been an otherwise strained relationship between the point guard and center. Back in March, it was Embiid’s turn to discuss his feelings about the situation.

Embiid: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Being Friends’ With Simmons

In March, Embiid expressed his feelings towards Simmons in an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, explaining no hard feelings existed in Embiid’s mind.

“I wouldn’t mind being friends. That’s just me. I don’t care. Honestly. I respect the decision he made. I think it’s unfortunate what happened, but to me it’s whatever,” Embiid said.

By the sounds of it, it’s Simmons who rebuffed any potential friendship between the two men. Would it be that surprising, given Simmons’ usual reticence and Embiid’s joviality? The two players are just cut from a different cloth, with different personalities that no doubt rubbed the other the wrong way.

Of course, it’s not always been Embiid who’s taken the high road. A year ago, Embiid sounded off on Ben Simmons’ trade request and drama, telling reporters that he wasn’t “here to babysit.”

#Sixers Joel Embiid says “I’m not here to babysit.” pic.twitter.com/epdEYq1PJ7 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 19, 2021

During the Sixers’ media day, Embiid dismissed any lingering issues from Simmons’ departure.

Embiid: ‘What Drama?’

At the Sixers’ media day two weeks ago, Embiid was asked if he’s over the drama from last season caused by Ben Simmons’ trade request and absence from the team. Embiid was characteristically coy and brief in his answer.

“What drama? I don’t remember any of that,” Embiid retorted.

This season is a definite fresh start for both Embiid and the Sixers. The bad vibes from the Simmons saga are gone, replaced with an ascendant and exciting Tyrese Maxey and revamped lineup dedicated to a deep playoff run.

Simmons, for his part, has moved on to greener pastures, getting ready for his first regular-season action in over a year after missing all of last year via a holdout and back injury.