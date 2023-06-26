Proposed Trade Sends Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons to James Harden Suitor

If the Houston Rockets strike out on James Harden this summer, they could turn to former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons as a Plan B. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report outlined a deal in which the Rockets would get the former Sixers star.

Rockets Receive: Ben Simmons, 2027 first-round pick (via Sixers), 2026 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Nets Receive: Kevin Porter Jr.

Hughes explained why the Rockets should turn to the ex-Sixer for their franchise’s next chapter.

“The upcoming season should be all about letting the youth grow organically under new head coach Ime Udoka.

“That’s why using a chunk of its $60 million in cap space to take on a bad contract with picks attached is the better alternative for Houston. Simmons is due $37. 9 million this season and $40.3 million in 2024-25, a ridiculous amount if he’s never going to become a solid contributor again. But there’s a chance Simmons can return to All-Star form, and it’s one the Rockets should take—particularly because the downside is probably just one bad year and a hefty buyout in 2025, leaving them with three picks for their trouble.”

Rockets Remain ‘Serious Possibility’ For James Harden

Though there continue to be rumblings that Harden may return to the Sixers, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on June 26 that the Rockets remain a strong possibility for the former MVP.

“Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the Rockets remain a serious possibility.”

Amick added that the Rockets remain interested despite who they added in the draft.

“That’s still the case with Houston deciding to add guard Amen Thompson out of the Overtime Elite program with the fourth pick (they added forward Cam Whitmore out of Villanova at No. 20 as well).

Despite the Rockets being a team filled with young players who are years away from their primes, they still want a reunion with Harden, who was a pillar in the Houston community during his time with the Rockets.

James Harden Intrigued By Nick Nurse Addition

The Sixers could very well keep Harden for the immediate future, as NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack on June 25 that Harden returning to the Sixers had gained more traction while explaining how the hire of Nick Nurse may have changed his mind.

“The idea that James Harden will re-sign with Philadelphia in free agency rather than return to Houston for a second stint with the Rockets has gained momentum over the past week or two.

“Among the whispered reasons for the change in forecast: Word is Harden came away from his introductory meeting with new Sixers coach Nick Nurse intrigued by Nurse’s vision,” Stein wrote.

While the Rockets offer familiarity for Harden, knowing how long he played for them, the Sixers can offer a team vying for the title with the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player. With Nurse, they have a coach who won a title not too long ago and was the recipient of the league’s Coach of the Year award back in 2020.